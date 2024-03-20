AEG Presents And Liv Golf Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership To Deliver World-Class Entertainment



"We couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with LIV Golf to bring world-class entertainment to this exciting new golf league," commented Mark Norman, Senior Vice President of Global touring of Concerts West, the subsidiary of AEG Presents. "This felt like such a natural fit for us, and to sit right at the intersection of sports and music will enable us to super serve an audience that's looking for an elevated experience at LIV Golf events and tournaments."



"LIV Golf is proud to partner with AEG Presents, one of the biggest live entertainment companies in the world," said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman. "Global leaders in sports, entertainment and technology are embracing LIV Golf and recognizing how our game-changing league is connecting the sport with new audiences. Through this partnership, the league's fan-friendly tournament experiences and 'Golf, But Louder' ethos will reach new levels of excitement as we deliver even more value for fans in 2024 and beyond."



Since launching the LIV Golf Invitational Series in 2022 and continuing with last year's official kickoff of the LIV Golf League, legendary entertainers and award-winning artists including Zac Brown Band, Tiësto, Nelly, Sebastián Yatra,



AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia, and - along with its subsidiaries and partner brands - promotes global tours including Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Paul McCartney, BLACKPINK, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, and more. The company also produces more than 40 music festivals each year, including the renowned Coachella Valley



LIV Golf kicked off its highly anticipated 2024 season February 2-4 with LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico, featuring a live performance by Grammy Award-winning The Chainsmokers. The season continued with LIV Golf Las Vegas, which boasted an energetic party hole featuring a one-of-a-kind mid-play performance by world-reknowned music act Gryffin, who also traveled with the league to the historic Hong Kong Golf Club to entertain fans in early March at LIV Golf Hong Kong. The season's global schedule returns to the U.S. with LIV Golf Miami, April 5-7, which will feature a live concert by Grammy Award-winning superstar Akon. For more information on the League's 2024 schedule, visit LIVGolf.com.



LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport's untapped worldwide potential. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LIV Golf and AEG Presents, a global leader in live entertainment, today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership that will see AEG Presents and its subsidiary, Concerts West, book musical acts and produce live concerts for LIV Golf events around the world. The agreement further strengthens LIV Golf's fan-first event experiences that feature live performances by some of the biggest names in music and deliver one-of-a-kind golf events for audiences of all ages."We couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with LIV Golf to bring world-class entertainment to this exciting new golf league," commented Mark Norman, Senior Vice President of Global touring of Concerts West, the subsidiary of AEG Presents. "This felt like such a natural fit for us, and to sit right at the intersection of sports and music will enable us to super serve an audience that's looking for an elevated experience at LIV Golf events and tournaments.""LIV Golf is proud to partner with AEG Presents, one of the biggest live entertainment companies in the world," said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman. "Global leaders in sports, entertainment and technology are embracing LIV Golf and recognizing how our game-changing league is connecting the sport with new audiences. Through this partnership, the league's fan-friendly tournament experiences and 'Golf, But Louder' ethos will reach new levels of excitement as we deliver even more value for fans in 2024 and beyond."Since launching the LIV Golf Invitational Series in 2022 and continuing with last year's official kickoff of the LIV Golf League, legendary entertainers and award-winning artists including Zac Brown Band, Tiësto, Nelly, Sebastián Yatra, Alesso and many more have performed for LIV Golf fans. Beginning this Spring, AEG Presents/Concerts West will book musical acts and execute concert production for LIV Golf tournaments around the globe, including talent booking, artist management, show and venue planning, creative development and technical production.AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia, and - along with its subsidiaries and partner brands - promotes global tours including Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Paul McCartney, BLACKPINK, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, and more. The company also produces more than 40 music festivals each year, including the renowned Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Stagecoach, Electric Forest and BST Hyde Park. Additionally, AEG owns, manages, and books more than 100 clubs and theaters, producing and promoting over 12,000 events annually.LIV Golf kicked off its highly anticipated 2024 season February 2-4 with LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico, featuring a live performance by Grammy Award-winning The Chainsmokers. The season continued with LIV Golf Las Vegas, which boasted an energetic party hole featuring a one-of-a-kind mid-play performance by world-reknowned music act Gryffin, who also traveled with the league to the historic Hong Kong Golf Club to entertain fans in early March at LIV Golf Hong Kong. The season's global schedule returns to the U.S. with LIV Golf Miami, April 5-7, which will feature a live concert by Grammy Award-winning superstar Akon. For more information on the League's 2024 schedule, visit LIVGolf.com.LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport's untapped worldwide potential.



