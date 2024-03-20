Yungblud Announces Bludfest: Groundbreaking And Genre-Diverse New Day Festival





Joining YUNGBLUD on the lineup is Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty, following the pair's collaboration on YUNGBLUD's latest single 'When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)'. Acclaimed British rock duo SOFT PLAY are also joining the bill, and renowned punk rockers The Damned will grace the festival's icon slot. American rising star Nessa Barrett is also set to perform alongside powerhouse pop star Lola Young and future pop artist Jazmin Bean.



The uniquely eclectic lineup of artists that join the BLUDFEST bill has been exceptionally curated by YUNGBLUD himself to appeal to a new generation of gig-goers and a younger generation of music fans who don't necessitate their taste with genre categorisation, with a live setup that facilitates maximum crossover and collaboration, to forge an unforgettable celebration of music.



YUNGBLUD's own manifesto as an artist encompasses three core values of community, authenticity and creating a place for self-expression, and these three values act as pillars for BLUDFEST. More than just a music festival, BLUDFEST gives fans a chance to step into the YUNGBLUD world.



Talking about BLUDFEST, YUNGBLUD aka Dominic Harrison says "Five years ago we imagined a world of our own. In BLUDFEST we have physically built one. It feels like the next logical step for me. I want to create a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community - where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to fucking life right before your eyes.



I wanted to build an experience where anybody can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own.



BLUDFEST will blur the lines of genre and destroy the limitation of imagination. It will be a festival that cuts the corporate bo****ks and is all about the people.



My plan is to take it worldwide but this summer is the first one and it's gonna be something no one has ever seen before in the UK."



Alongside the stellar music lineup, the day festival will be home to activations throughout the venue to encourage community and connection, including a 'Make A Friend' tent that encourages fans to connect and make new friends, free photobooths to document their BLUDFEST experience, a YUNGBLUD museum that will showcase artefacts from across his career, and many many more to be announced. One of the festival bars will be remodelled to emulate YUNGBLUD's favourite pub, Camden's iconic The Hawley Arms, and fans can tuck into their very own branded burger, The BludBurger. Alongside this, YUNGBLUD continues his mission of not just creating a space for community, inclusivity and expression, but a truly safe space for fans, ensuring BLUDFEST will include designated safe spaces as well as mental health welfare areas and many more. The groundbreaking festival will go beyond the music, creating a safe place, creative haven, and truly unforgettable experience.



Since the beginning of his phenomenal rise, YUNGBLUD has nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe, forging a global community and a social following of over 14.5 million, cementing him firmly amongst the top alternative artists of his generation. With billions of streams and collaborations with an eclectic mix of artists, BLUDFEST is a natural fit building upon the YUNGBLUD community.

