Sierra Ferrell Reckons With The American Dream On New Single, Music Video Premiered In Times Square Via CMT

! w/ Nick Shoulders New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Wake up again in an old motel, is it somewhere different? I can't tell. Every set of curtains opens to the open road…": This Friday, March 22nd, Sierra Ferrell will release Trail of Flowers, and in those very first lines of "American Dreaming," the album's opening number and final preview, she sets the scene for a remarkable journey of resilience. In her transformation from train-hopping vagabond to viral sensation, Sierra Ferrell has honed her strange, spellbinding strain of musical magic in trailer parks, dive bars, truck stops, street corners and everywhere in between. While her ragged path and nomadic past have now led to her proving herself as a generational talent, she introduces Trail of Flowers by reflecting on a continued struggle to build a life in a culture consumed by capitalism. As the arrangement erupts into beautiful crashes of steel guitar, banjo, piano, celeste, and backing vocals from Lukas Nelson and Melody Walker, Ferrell showcases her extraordinary capacity to merge timeless musicianship with modern concerns, reckoning with loneliness, happiness and sorrows in her warm, world-weary rasp.Listen to "American Dreaming" via Rounder Records, and step into Sierra Ferrell's wondrous world in the music video, following yesterday's premiere on CMT Music and the Paramount Times Square Billboard:https://found.ee/SFAmericanDreamingOfficialVideo"American Dreaming" begins Trail of Flowers with a climax that is sustained through barnburners ("Fox Hunt"), barstool romances ("Dollar Bill Bar"), and self-effacing singalongs ("I Could Drive You Crazy"), highlighting the many sides of Sierra Ferrell's shapeshifting sound and inimitable style. As one of Nashville's most in-demand musicians, she has seamlessly collaborated with artists as eclectic as Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Diplo, Margo Price, The Black Keys and more. But it is this collection of 12 songs that captures the true breadth of her wild imagination and wealth of wisdom.Produced by Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), with additional production by Gary Paczosa (Alison Krauss, Dwight Yoakam, Gillian Welch), Trail of Flowers is Sierra Ferrell's first new album since her 2021 debut, Long Time Coming. It is also why she is being called "one of country and roots music's most fascinating and fastest-rising artists" (Rolling Stone), "one of Americana, bluegrass and country's most talented artists" (Billboard), and "one of the most exciting country musicians in all of America" (Paste), who "has what it takes to bridge the hillbilly/hippie/mainstream divide" (Variety).Leading up to the album release, the West Virginia native made her national TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and has generated a widespread fervor that is further matched by the excitement of fans who keep selling out her tour dates. This Wednesday and Thursday, Sierra Ferrell will headline two nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium, before kicking off the next leg of her national Shoot For The Moon Tour. The 50-date run includes sold-out stops at LA's Fonda Theatre, Chicago's Thalia Hall, NYC's Webster Hall, DC's 9:30 Club and more, as well as the stadiums, amphitheaters, and arenas that she will play with Zach Bryan, The Avett Brothers and Mitski. See Sierra Ferrell's tour dates listed below, and find tickets at sierraferrellmusic.com/tour. Sierra Ferrell Tour Dates:3/20 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium w/ Nikki Lane3/21 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium w/ Vaden Landers4/3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre &4/4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre &4/6 - Olympic Valley, CA - WinterWonderGrass Tahoe4/9-4/13 - Puerto Aventuras, QR - The Avett Brothers At The Beach4/17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman #4/18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre #4/19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live #4/20-4/21 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn4/23 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall #4/24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall #4/26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #4/27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater #4/28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant #5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern %5/10 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall %5/11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz %5/12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte 5/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer 5/16 - New York, NY - Webster Hall %5/17 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium^5/18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs^5/21 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl^5/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club %5/23 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena^5/24 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts^5/26 - Cumberland, MD - DelFest6/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*6/6-6/8 - Torrey, UT - Forest Desolation Fest6/7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*6/8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*6/14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High*6/15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High*6/20-6/23 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival6/27-6/29 - Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Festival7/12-7/14 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Festival7/26 - Floyd, VA - Floydfest7/28 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Fest8/10 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre!8/11 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre!8/12 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square!8/14 - Boise, ID - Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field!8/16 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom!8/18 - Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co.!9/1 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion with Mitski9/10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall9/14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now. Festival9/19-9/22 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond&w/ Sierra Hull#w/ Cat Clyde%w/ Jake Kohn^w/ The Avett Brothers*w/ Zach Bryan! w/ Nick Shoulders



