Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 20/03/2024

Papa Share New Video For 'Ya Ya Ya' From Darren Weiss

Hot Songs Around The World

Houdini
Dua Lipa
276 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
464 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
601 entries in 28 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
295 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
435 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
216 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
298 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
217 entries in 9 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
395 entries in 23 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
283 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
298 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
276 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
613 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
561 entries in 20 charts
Papa Share New Video For 'Ya Ya Ya' From Darren Weiss
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PAPA recently released Dig Yourself Or Dig A Hole, their heart-on-your-sleeves, feel good 11-track indie rock opus and first album since 2016's Kick At The Dust. PAPA's Darren Weiss has been a staple in the Los Angeles indie music scene for over a decade and has worked and toured with artists including Lana Del Rey, Perfume Genius and Girls. Of the new music, Paste Magazine noted, "PAPA are tapping into some of the most unique and beautiful and ambitious work going on right now."

Today, PAPA shared the latest video from the album for "Ya Ya Ya," which sees PAPA's Darren Weiss and director Madeleine Woolner riding across LA, strapped with nothing but an iPhone, and finding empty spaces that were built to be occupied by big crowds, to give the video the feeling of post-apocalyptic abandonment.
"The song was conceptualized during the pandemic, when I found myself asking questions like 'who are we performing for? and 'what would we do with a second chance?,' notes PAPA's Darren Weiss. "We got our second chance and it seems that we're committed to burning down the barn, laughing our heads off all the while."

"Ya Ya Ya" follows early singles "Everything Takes An Accident," a buoyant track that leans on a mix of pop and guitar rock reminiscent of the likes of Electric Light Orchestra; "Simple Life"; and "Barcelona" which Weiss notes is about "When you have to go where you've never been to get back home."

The album also features backing vocals from Taylor Rice (Local Natives), keyboardists Brad Oberhofer - who Weiss played with in Miya Folik's touring band, Tyler Cash (Devendra Banhart), bassist Michael Shuman (Queens of the Stone Age, Mini Mansions), violinist Daphne Chen (Travis Scott, Niall Horan, Aimee Mann) and more.

Once described as "Joe Strummer and the E Street Band," PAPA blends the urgency and passion of their early punk influences with a classic sense of songwriting that makes their music feel fresh, vital, and somehow like it's always been there. PAPA released their debut EP, A Good Woman Is Hard To Find, in 2011 and two full length albums: 2013's Tender Madness and 2016's Kick At The Dust. Since PAPA's last release, Weiss has been busy as a touring and session drummer with the likes Lana Del Rey, Albert Hammond Jr, Perfume Genius and Sky Ferreira, among others.

Though it's been a few years since the last PAPA album was put out, it is clear from listening to the upcoming release, Weiss has so much more to say, and can't wait to tell you all.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0095229 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047829151153564 secs