|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
R&B Sensation Pels P Releases New Single 'Truth'
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
278 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
309 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
613 entries in 28 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
152 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
615 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
306 entries in 19 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
566 entries in 20 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
286 entries in 22 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
288 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
301 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
280 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
437 entries in 24 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
264 entries in 18 charts
Snooze
SZA
220 entries in 13 charts
Most read news of the week
Chicago Rocker Leon Frear 'Wild Rice' Album Now Out On Vinyl - Watch The Videos For 'A Murder Of Crows' And She Fed Me Water'
Following Their Surprise Oscars Performance Andrea & Matteo Bocelli Release New Version Of "Time To Say Goodbye" Produced And Arranged By Hans Zimmer
UK Avant-Pop Artist Nick Hudson Gears Up For New Album 'Kanda Teenage Honey', Previewing Two New Tracks + Video For 'Khevsureti'