Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 20/03/2024

R&B Sensation Pels P Releases New Single 'Truth'

Hot Songs Around The World

Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
278 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
309 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
613 entries in 28 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
152 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
615 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
306 entries in 19 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
566 entries in 20 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
286 entries in 22 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
288 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
301 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
280 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
437 entries in 24 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
264 entries in 18 charts
Snooze
SZA
220 entries in 13 charts
R&B Sensation Pels P Releases New Single 'Truth'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising R&B artist Pels P unveils his latest single, "Truth." With its captivating melodies and emotionally resonant lyrics, "Truth" promises to captivate audiences worldwide with its raw authenticity and soulful sound.

Pels P is an emerging artist who fashions a fusion of RnB & Soul. He has self-titled his sound 'RnSoul'; rooted in his various musical influences from his childhood, including the likes of Keith Sweat and Jodeci to Soulful greats such as Luther Vandross and Phil Collins. Beyond that, Pels incorporates his cross-cultural experiences; from afrobeats due to his Nigerian heritage, to the London-US hip-hop & rap culture, to breaths of gospel, and more.

"Truth" is poised to resonate with fans of R&B music around the globe, offering a refreshing perspective on love, life, and everything in between. With its heartfelt lyrics and infectious groove, the track is destined to become a staple in playlists everywhere.

Last year, his debut single P.O.V took the R&B community by storm with many earnestly anticipating his debut single. The teaser accrued over 260k+ views on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok alone prior to release.

Pels P's rise to prominence is a testament to his talent, authenticity, and undeniable appeal. As he continues to push boundaries and redefine the music landscape, all eyes are on this emerging artist. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the soul-stirring sounds of Pels P.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084131 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048215389251709 secs