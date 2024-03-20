Wilderado Set July US Headline Tour & Lollapalooza Performance





This marks the second collaboration with Carr, who lent his talents to last fall's single "In Between ft. Matt Berninger". The band have been longtime fans of Carr, who teaches innovative methods of sustainable film development through The Sustainable Darkroom and whose moving image work has been exhibited worldwide.



The band is hard at work on their sophomore LP and Max recently shared, "We came down to Ft. Worth to visit some friends between two consecutive weeks in the studio. The goal is to deliver a bank of songs to be mixed by this coming Friday. When I care for a song, it appears almost sentient and I hate the idea of not making it the way it wants to be. It's fun, though. Crunch time brings a sense of youth and excitement and I'll take all of that I can get. Plus, I think the songs are good and it's getting to the point where I understand them and am looking forward to sequencing."



Since first forming, Wilderado has been steadily building a passionate fan base. They have accrued 200+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms and their live following has continued to grow each year. The as yet-to-be-titled sophomore LP will follow the band's self-titled debut full-length.



Released October 2021 via Bright Antenna Records, the album led to their Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning. Last spring Wilderado toured with



Wilderado's July headline tour has support coming from Harbour and labelmates Windser, while the June dates will have UK band Flyte opening. All confirmed dates are below and for the most up-to-date information please visit https://www.wilderado.co/.



June Tour Dates w/Flyte:

June 7th - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

June 8th - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex

June 9th - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 11th - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

June 13th - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

June 14th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

June 15th - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

June 17th - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse at FTC

June 18th - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

June 20th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June 21st - Isle Of Palms, SC - The Windjammer

June 22nd - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

July Tour Dates w/Harbour & Windser

July 19th - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

July 20th - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club

July 21st - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

July 23rd - Maquoteka, IA - Codfish Hollow

July 24th - Columbia, MO - Rose Park

July 26th - Lexington, KY - The Burl

July 27th - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

July 28th - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

July 30th - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

July 31st - Detroit, MI - Sant Andrew's Hall

Aug 2-4 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza




