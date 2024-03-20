Jesse Dayton Unveils North American Tour Dates





One can expect songs from his soon-to-be-released, smokin' new record, The Hard Way Blues, due May 31st, via Hardcharger / Blue Élan Records. The album features Dayton's next-level songwriting and extraordinary guitar prowess and also marks a deeper exploration of his blues influences, following his recent Grammy nomination for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" together with Samantha Fish.



Crafted with producer Shooter Jennings (Tanya Tucker), Dayton's new L.P., The Hard Way Blues, represents a significant milestone in



Dayton's storied early career found him collaborating with original outlaws - such as Johnny Cash,











TOUR DATES:

4/10 Pittsburgh PA Jergels

4/11 Columbus OH Woodlands Tavern

4/12 Westland MI Downstairs at Joy Manor

4/14 Kent OH Kent Stage

4/17

4/18 Holland MI Park Theater

4/19 Evansville, IN Mojos

4/20

4/21 Indianapolis IN Hi-Fi

4/22 Milwaukee WI Shank Hall

4/23 Iowa City IA Wildwood Saloon

4/25 New Orleans LA Broadside

5/16 Sydney AUS Metro Theatre*

5/17 Broadbeach AUS Blues on Broadbeach*

5/18 Broadbeach AUS Blues on Broadbeach*

5/21 St. Kilda AUS Memo

5/22 Fremantle AUS Freo Social*

5/24 Adelaide AUS The Gov*

5/25 Melbourne AUS Corner Hotel*

6/7 Carlsbad, NM Cavern Fest

6/8

6/11 Phoenix, AZ The Rhythm Room

6/12 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

6/14 Ramona, CA Ramona Mainstage

6/15 San Luis Obispo, CO Live Oak

6/16 West Hollywood, CA Whisky A Go Go

6/19 San Francisco, CA Great American

6/21 Portland, OR The Showdown

6/22 Prosser, WA Outdoor Wine Series

6/23 Seattle, WA Nectar's Lounge

* Death Wish Blues with Samantha Fish. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated songwriter and renegade rocker Jesse Dayton is gearing up for an electrifying North American tour that kicks off in Carlsbad, NM, on June 7th. Tour dates are listed below.One can expect songs from his soon-to-be-released, smokin' new record, The Hard Way Blues, due May 31st, via Hardcharger / Blue Élan Records. The album features Dayton's next-level songwriting and extraordinary guitar prowess and also marks a deeper exploration of his blues influences, following his recent Grammy nomination for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" together with Samantha Fish.Crafted with producer Shooter Jennings (Tanya Tucker), Dayton's new L.P., The Hard Way Blues, represents a significant milestone in Jesse Dayton's esteemed career. With the soulful melodies of old Texas blues and the legendary guitar sounds of influences from Freddie King to Jimmy Page, the album is a testament to Dayton's versatility and artistry. With storytelling prowess reminiscent of John Mellencamp, The Hard Way Blues refines Dayton's signature rowdy sound into an irresistibly melodic collection of American music.Dayton's storied early career found him collaborating with original outlaws - such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. Beyond these early triumphs, Dayton's musical journey has been eclectic, venturing into punk with the band The Road Kings and crafting memorable soundtracks for Rob Zombie films. His expansive repertoire spans outlaw country, rockabilly, punk, honky-tonk, blues, and soul, defying genre boundaries while staying true to his distinct sound. Jesse Dayton stands out as a dynamic figure in the landscape of Outlaw Country, positioned among the esteemed ranks of Texas's musical icons alongside luminaries like Billy Joe Shaver, Doug Sahm, and Kinky Friedman. Renowned for his virtuoso guitar skills and distinctive style, Dayton blazed trails by seamlessly blending Texas Rockabilly and Country with Punk Rock through his band, the Road Kings. Jesse Dayton is gearing up for an electrifying North American tour, with a series of concerts spanning the Western United States in June. Ticket information can be found below.TOUR DATES:4/10 Pittsburgh PA Jergels4/11 Columbus OH Woodlands Tavern4/12 Westland MI Downstairs at Joy Manor4/14 Kent OH Kent Stage4/17 Chicago IL Reggie's4/18 Holland MI Park Theater4/19 Evansville, IN Mojos4/20 Houston TX Anderson Fair w/ Lyle Lovett4/21 Indianapolis IN Hi-Fi4/22 Milwaukee WI Shank Hall4/23 Iowa City IA Wildwood Saloon4/25 New Orleans LA Broadside5/16 Sydney AUS Metro Theatre*5/17 Broadbeach AUS Blues on Broadbeach*5/18 Broadbeach AUS Blues on Broadbeach*5/21 St. Kilda AUS Memo Music Hall*5/22 Fremantle AUS Freo Social*5/24 Adelaide AUS The Gov*5/25 Melbourne AUS Corner Hotel*6/7 Carlsbad, NM Cavern Fest6/8 Santa Fe, NM Tumbleroot Brewing6/11 Phoenix, AZ The Rhythm Room6/12 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole6/14 Ramona, CA Ramona Mainstage6/15 San Luis Obispo, CO Live Oak Music Festival6/16 West Hollywood, CA Whisky A Go Go6/19 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall6/21 Portland, OR The Showdown6/22 Prosser, WA Outdoor Wine Series6/23 Seattle, WA Nectar's Lounge* Death Wish Blues with Samantha Fish.



