Lady Gaga To Return To Las Vegas For 8 More Jazz & Piano Shows This Summer 2024



The GRAMMY and Oscar-winning superstar took to social media to reveal that she is headed back to Park MGM for eight shows.

The new shows will be occurring between between June 19 and July 6.



Last summer, Gaga announced that she would be returning to



The "Jazz & Piano" shows feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook. Gaga also performs recent tracks from her latest jazz album, "Love For Sale," her final collaborative work with the late Tony



Originally in 2019,











Since then, she's also entertained fans with her Born This Way Ball tour (2012-2013); the 2014 ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball tour; her 2015 tour collaboration with Tony Bennett; as well as her recent JOANNE WORLD TOUR and CHROMATICA BALL. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga is returning to Las Vegas for more Jazz and Piano shows.The GRAMMY and Oscar-winning superstar took to social media to reveal that she is headed back to Park MGM for eight shows.The new shows will be occurring between between June 19 and July 6. Little Monsters have access to a pre-sale tomorrow here. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 23 at 10am PT.Last summer, Gaga announced that she would be returning to Vegas for her first Jazz performances since the passing of Tony Bennett.The "Jazz & Piano" shows feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook. Gaga also performs recent tracks from her latest jazz album, "Love For Sale," her final collaborative work with the late Tony Bennett that celebrates Cole Porter's songbook.Originally in 2019, Lady Gaga announced four exclusive "Jazz & Piano" evenings as part of her Las Vegas residency, but due to overwhelming demand, she decided to make them a permanent part of her Las Vegas performance schedule. For more information on Lady Gaga's Las Vegas performance schedule and how to get tickets, click here. Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. Gaga is one of the biggest living forces in social media with more than 59 million likes on Facebook, over 72 million followers on Twitter and more than 31 million followers on Instagram. Lady Gaga has also seen incredible touring success with Live Nation producing and promoting all of her tours since The Monster Ball tour (2009-2011), which was the highest-grossing tour for a debut artist in history.Since then, she's also entertained fans with her Born This Way Ball tour (2012-2013); the 2014 ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball tour; her 2015 tour collaboration with Tony Bennett; as well as her recent JOANNE WORLD TOUR and CHROMATICA BALL.



