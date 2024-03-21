Recordings By Buena Vista Social Club, De La Soul, Guns N' Roses, Lauryn Hill, Charley Pride, And More Inducted To Grammy Hall Of Fame



The GRAMMY Museum, currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people's diverse backgrounds and music's many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry. For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Academy revealed the 2024 inducted recordings to the distinguished GRAMMY Hall Of Fame® on its 50th anniversary. This year's additions include four albums and six singles that exhibit qualitative or historical significance and are at least 25 years old. The inducted recordings will be honored at GRAMMY Museum's inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and concert presented by City National Bank on May 21, 2024 at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles."We're proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in its 50th year," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it's a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond.""The artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers who composed this year's inducted recordings are a reflection of the sheer talent and hard work that goes into creating such seminal music," says Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. "It's a privilege to be able to welcome these new additions into our distinguished catalog and celebrate the recordings at our inaugural gala on May 21."The 2024 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inducted recordings range from Lauryn Hill's Miseducation of Lauryn Hill to Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction. Others include recordings by De La Soul, Buena Vista Social Club, Donna Summer, Charley Pride, Wanda Jackson, Kid Ory's Creole Orchestra, Doobie Brothers, and William Bell.Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2024 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below or visit here.The GRAMMY Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy's National Trustees in 1973. The inducted recordings are selected annually by a special member committee of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts with final ratification by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees. With 10 new titles, the Hall, now in its 50th year, currently totals 1,152 inducted recordings in the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame. The full list of past inducted recordings can be seen here: https://www.grammy.com/awards/hall-of-fame-award.This year, the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala will be the first of what will become an annual event and includes a red carpet and VIP reception on the Ray Charles Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum followed by a one-of-a-kind concert at the NOVO Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Produced by longtime Executive Producer of the GRAMMY Awards, Ken Ehrlich, along with Chantel Sausedo and Ron Basile. Musical Direction by globally renowned producer and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes. Tickets and performers will be announced at a later date.2024 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inducted Recordings:3 FEET HIGH AND RISINGDe La SoulAlbumAPPETITE FOR DESTRUCTIONGuns N' RosesAlbumBUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUBBuena Vista Social ClubAlbum"I FEEL LOVE"Donna SummerSingle"KISS AN ANGEL GOOD MORNIN'"Charley PrideSingle"LET'S HAVE A PARTY" Wanda JacksonSingle"ORY'S CREOLE TROMBONE"Kid Ory's Creole OrchestraSingleTHE MISEDUCATION OF LAURYN HILLLauryn HillAlbum"WHAT A FOOL BELIEVES"The Doobie BrothersSingle"YOU DON'T MISS YOUR WATER" William BellSingleThe Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY.com and RecordingAcademy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on X, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn. For media assets, please visit the Recording Academy's Press Room.The GRAMMY Museum, currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people's diverse backgrounds and music's many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry. For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.



