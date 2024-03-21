Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Austin Williams Drops "Can't Right Now" Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Οn March 8th, hot country newcomer Austin Williams shared his new song "Can't Right Now." The scathing breakup track already has nearly 700k streams and was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday Country playlist; Apple Music's New In Country, Soundcheck and 5th Gear playlists; and Amazon Music's Breakthrough Country playlist.

Today, Williams shares a new video for the song, which was filmed just outside of Nashville, TN by Thomas Crabtree (Sam Williams, 49 Winchester, etc.).

Williams is currently on tour with Warren Zeiders ahead of supporting Larry Fleet and Trey Lewis later this year. On April 12th, he'll release a new song called "Country Just Like Me." Presave the new song, here: ffm.to/aw-countryjustlikeme.
For more information, visit austinwilliamsmusic.com, or follow @austinwilliams_music on Instagram and TikTok for more information.
Watch the "Can't Right Now" video, here:







