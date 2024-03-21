Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 21/03/2024

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Deliver A Blistering 29-Song Return In Phoenix - 'Uunmatched By Any Other Outfit On The Road' (Billboard)

Hot Songs Around The World

Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
216 entries in 9 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
281 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
297 entries in 20 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
394 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
274 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
462 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
598 entries in 28 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
292 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
433 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
216 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
297 entries in 19 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
276 entries in 17 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
560 entries in 20 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
613 entries in 23 charts
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Deliver A Blistering 29-Song Return In Phoenix - 'Uunmatched By Any Other Outfit On The Road' (Billboard)
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Deliver A Blistering 29-Song Return In Phoenix, Arizona - 'Unmatched By Any Other Outfit On The Road' (Billboard)
2024 World Tour Runs Through November With Over 50 Shows In 17 Countries

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band kicked off their 2024 World Tour at Phoenix, Arizona's Footprint Center last night, a "triumphant reboot" (Associated Press) of their legendary live performances. Playing for nearly three hours, Springsteen and The E Street Band opened the show with "Lonesome Day" - performed only four times on the 2023 tour - mixing setlist additions like "Spirit in the Night," "Night," "Two Hearts," "Don't Play That Song (You Lied)" and "Twist and Shout" (via request sign) with iconic live staples like "Thunder Road," "Dancing in the Dark," "Born to Run," "The Promised Land," "Backstreets," and "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)."

Opening night of the tour marked Springsteen and The E Street Band's first show back since postponing 2023 tour dates due to illness, with Billboard noting that Springsteen "returned at the top of his game." USA Today called the show "the stuff of legends," adding that "Springsteen and The E Street Band stretch the boundaries of what it means to prove it all night" - while Mojo deemed it "life-affirming" and "flawless."

The 2024 World Tour next stops at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Friday night, before continuing across the United States through the end of April and heading to Europe for 26 more shows this summer - building on a successful trip to the continent last year, which sold over 1.6 million tickets. Springsteen and The E Street Band return to North America in the fall, playing dates through late November — including a hometown headlining set at Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now Festival on Sept. 15. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit brucespringsteen.net/tour.

Βruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - Phoenix, AZ - March 19, 2024 Setlist:
Lonesome Day
Night
No Surrender
Two Hearts
Darlington County
Ghosts
Prove It All Night
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Letter to You
The Promised Land
Spirit in the Night
Don't Play That Song (You Lied)
Nightshift
Mary's Place
Last Man Standing
Backstreets
Because the Night
She's the One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road

Born to Run
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Twist and Shout
I'll See You in My Dreams

Musicians:
Bruce Springsteen
Roy Bittan
Nils Lofgren
Garry Tallent
Stevie Van Zandt
Max Weinberg
Soozie Tyrell
Jake Clemons
Charlie Giordano
Lisa Lowell
Michelle Moore
Ada Dyer
Curtis King
Barry Danielian
Eddie Manion
Ozzie Melendez
Curt Ramm
Anthony Almonte






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087910 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047202110290527 secs