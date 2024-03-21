Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Deliver A Blistering 29-Song Return In Phoenix - 'Uunmatched By Any Other Outfit On The Road' (Billboard)



2024 World Tour Runs Through November With Over 50 Shows In 17 Countries







Opening night of the tour marked Springsteen and The E Street Band's first show back since postponing 2023 tour dates due to illness, with Billboard noting that Springsteen "returned at the top of his game." USA Today called the show "the stuff of legends," adding that "Springsteen and The E Street Band stretch the boundaries of what it means to prove it all night" - while Mojo deemed it "life-affirming" and "flawless."



The 2024 World Tour next stops at Las Vegas' T-Mobile



Βruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - Phoenix, AZ - March 19, 2024 Setlist:

Lonesome Day

Night

No Surrender

Two Hearts

Darlington County

Ghosts

Prove It All Night



Letter to You

The Promised Land



Don't Play That Song (You Lied)

Nightshift

Mary's Place

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night

She's the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands





Born to Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Twist and Shout

I'll See You in My Dreams



Musicians:

Bruce Springsteen

Roy Bittan

Nils Lofgren

Garry Tallent

Stevie Van Zandt

Max Weinberg

Soozie Tyrell

Jake Clemons

Charlie Giordano

Lisa Lowell

Michelle Moore

Ada Dyer

Curtis King

Barry Danielian

Eddie Manion

Ozzie Melendez

Curt Ramm

