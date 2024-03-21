Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Drew Parker Sets Headline Tour Plans
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drew Parker will join Luke Combs on his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour, kicking off this April in Milwaukee, WI. Parker's 13-date run with Combs includes major venues, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA), MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ), Commanders Field (Landover, MD) and more. Between support dates with Combs, Parker will headline shows at Medina, OH's Thirsty Cowboy, Atlanta, GA's Buckhead Theatre and Warrendale, PA's Jergel's Rhythm Grille.

This summer, Parker will also play major festivals including CMA Fest, Country Jam and Corcoran Country Daze. Tickets for Parker's just-announced Atlanta and Warrendale headlining shows go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am CT. For tickets and more information on where to see Parker on the road this year, visit, drewparkermusic.com

Parker - the Grammy & CMA Award-nominated country hitmaker behind hits like Combs' "Doin' This" & "Forever After All" - grew up on '90s country titans like Ronnie Dunn, Randy Travis, Alan Jackson and more, and he continues leading the genre's resurgence to organic country hits.

Now, after joining the Warner Music Nashville family, his signature style of using whip-smart lyricism and actual country instruments to pen quality-driven Number Ones with shine through on his solo music. American Songwriter agrees, "with gift for crafting heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies, Parker is also an in-demand solo artist."
Stay tuned for more news coming from Drew Parker very soon.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
April 12 - Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, TN
April 13 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI*
April 20 - Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, NY*
April 26 - Thirsty Cowboys - Medina, OH
April 27 - Beaver Stadium - University Park, PA*
May 3 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
May 4 - TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville, FL*
May 10 - Big As Texas Fest - Conroe, TX
May 11 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX*
May 18 - Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA*
June 1 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ*
June 6 - CMA Fest Chevy Vibes Stage - Nashville, TN
June 8 - Rice-Eccles Stadium - Salt Lake City, UT*
June 15 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA*
July 18 - Country Jam - Eau Claire, WI
July 20 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ*
July 22 - York Fairgrounds - York, PA
July 26 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
July 27 - Commanders Field (Formerly FedEx Field) - Landover, MD*
Aug. 8 - Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, OH*
Aug. 10 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX*
Aug. 17 - Corcoran Country Daze - Osseo, MN
* denotes show with Luke Combs
Website: www.drewparkermusic.com
Instagram: instagram.com/drewparkerplays
Facebook: facebook.com/drewparkerplays
X: x.com/drewparkerplays
TikTok: tiktok.com/@drewparkerplays
YouTube: youtube.com/@DrewParker






