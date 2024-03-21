Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
21/03/2024

Back To Black: Songs From The Original Motion Picture To Be Released

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UMR/Island Records/Universal Music follow the opening of Sam Taylor-Johnson's film BACK TO BLACK, based on the life of Amy Winehouse, one of the greatest artists of our time, with the release on May 17 of the compilation, Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture.

The standard twelve song set features three original recordings from Amy's highly influential debut, Frank, three songs from Amy's multi award-winning masterpiece Back To Black and includes a new track, "Song for Amy", sung by Nick Cave. The film's score was composed and recorded by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

A further 5 songs from artists who were an inspiration to Amy, The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan, whose voices all appear at key moments in the film, will also be featured on the album.

Amy Winehouse is rightly revered as one of the greatest artists in recent history, selling more than 30 million records worldwide, and today generating more than 80 million streams per month. Her 2006 masterpiece Back to Black, propelled her to global stardom, going on to win a (then) record breaking 5 Grammy Awards, including Record Of The Year and Song of The Year for hit single Rehab.

BACK TO BLACK is the highly anticipated feature film from acclaimed filmmaker and visual artist Sam Taylor-Johnson, to be released in cinemas across the UK & Ireland by STUDIOCANAL on April 12, 2024, and by Focus Features in the U.S on May 17, 2024.

Charting Winehouse's personal and professional life in London and her extraordinary rise to fame, Taylor-Johnson directs break-out star Marisa Abela (Industry) as music icon Amy Winehouse.

Supporting Abela are BAFTA-winning actor Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, Juliet Cowan and Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Manville.

The film, and the music on this soundtrack, focusses on Amy Winehouse's extraordinary genius, her unrivalled creativity and the raw honesty that infused everything she did. A truly phenomenal writer and performer, Amy was and remains a once in a generation talent.

Back To Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture will be available on 140g black vinyl, limited edition peach coloured vinyl (D2C exclusive), double vinyl, single CD and double CD formats. The vinyl records are packaged with printed inner sleeves featuring a personal note from Sam Taylor-Johnson. The 2LP and 2CD formats will additionally feature stunning behind the scenes black and white photographs captured by Sam Taylor-Johnson on set during the making of the film. All physical formats will be releasing globally on May 17.
Digital versions of both standard and deluxe products will be releasing in line with the UK & Irish cinema release of BACK TO BLACK on the April 12, 2024.

Tracklist:

1CD, 1LP and eAlbum

LP1 - Side A
Amy Winehouse - What Is It About Men
Amy Winehouse - Stronger Than Me
Amy Winehouse - Know You Now
The Shangri-Las - Leader Of The Pack
Billie Holiday - All Of Me
Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

LP1 - Side B
Minnie Riperton - Les Fleurs
Dinah Washington - Mad About The Boy
Amy Winehouse - Love Is A Losing Game
Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown - Embraceable You
Amy Winehouse - Tears Dry on Their Own
Nick Cave - Song For Amy


2CD, 2LP and eAlbum Deluxe

LP1 - Side A

Thelonious Monk - Straight, No Chaser
Amy Winehouse - What Is It About Men
Amy Winehouse - Stronger Than Me
Amy Winehouse - I Heard Love Is Blind
The Specials - Ghost Town
Amy Winehouse - Know You Now
Little Anthony & The Imperials - I'm On The Outside (Looking In)

LP1 - Side B
The Shangri-Las - Leader Of The Pack
Billie Holiday - All Of Me
The Shangri-Las - Dressed In Black
Donny Hathaway - I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun
Amy Winehouse - Fuck Me Pumps

LP2 - Side C
Tony Bennett - Body & Soul
Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
Amy Winehouse - Valerie (Live Lounge version)
Minnie Riperton - Les Fleurs
Willie Nelson - That's Life
Dinah Washington - Mad About The Boy
Amy Winehouse - (There Is) No Greater Love

LP2 - Side D
Amy Winehouse - Me & Mr Jones
Amy Winehouse - Love Is A Losing Game
Amy Winehouse - Rehab
Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown - Embraceable You
Amy Winehouse - Tears Dry On Their Own
Nick Cave - Song For Amy

STUDIOCANAL, a 100% affiliate of CANAL+ Group held by Vivendi, is Europe's leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and series, operating in all nine major European markets - France, United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Spain, Denmark and Benelux - as well as in Australia and New Zealand. It finances and produces around 30 films per year, distributes around 80 films per year. It owns the largest library in Europe and one of the most prestigious libraries in the world, boasting more than 8 000 titles from 60 countries, spanning 100 years of film history. 20 million euros has been invested into the restoration of 750 classic films over the past 5 years. In addition, STUDIOCANAL also produces almost 20 series each year and operates at an international level by globally distributing its scripted productions and CANAL+ Originals (2,000 hours of current and library content in distribution). All productions take place directly through STUDIOCANAL entities or with its award-winning network of 14 production companies in Europe and in the United States (STUDIOCANAL Series, LAILAPS FILMS, RED PRODUCTION COMPANY, URBAN MYTH FILMS, BAMBÚ PRODUCCIONES, STUDIOCANAL ORIGINAL, 2e BUREAU, SUNNYMARCH TV, SAM Productions, DINGIE, KINO SWIAT, BIRDIE PICTURES, STRONG FILM & TELEVISION, THE PICTURE COMPANY).

Focus Features upcoming 2024 slate includes PIECE BY PIECE from Morgan Neville about the life of multifaceted global superstar Pharrell Williams told through the lens of LEGO bricks, BACK TO BLACK about the life and music of Amy Winehouse from director Sam Taylor-Johnson, Robert Eggers' reimagining of NOSFERATU, Edward Berger's thriller CONCLAVE, THE BIKERIDERS from director Jeff Nichols, Sundance-Award winner 'DÌDI (弟弟)' from Sean Wang, Baltasar Kormakur's romantic drama TOUCH, and Goran Stolevski's next feature, HOUSEKEEPING FOR BEGINNERS, among others.






