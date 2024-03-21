Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 21/03/2024

Olivia Rodrigo Is Set To Unveil An Expanded Version Of Her 'Guts' Album This Friday, Featuring The New Single 'Oobsessed'

Olivia Rodrigo Is Set To Unveil An Expanded Version Of Her 'Guts' Album This Friday, Featuring The New Single 'Oobsessed'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Get ready to be "obsessed" with the deluxe edition of Olivia Rodrigo's "GUTS (spilled)" album.
The GRAMMY-winner is set to debut the extended version of her GRAMMY-nominated album on Friday, March 22.

As Top40-Charts previously reported, bonus tracks from the album were released through individual vinyl variants. Joining "Obsessed" on differently records were "scared of my guitar," "stranger," and "girl i've always been." A new song, "So American," will be joining the bonus tracks.

"GUTS" includes hit songs like "get him back!," "bad idea right," "teenage dream," and "vampire."

Rodrigo is currently touring the world in support of GUTS, her sophomore album, which topped the album charts in over 13 countries including the U.S., where it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. GUTS appeared on more than 30 Best of 2023 lists, including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork and Billboard.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.






