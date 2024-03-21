John Mellencamp Brings Acclaimed Live And In Person 2024 Tour To Madison





The new dates celebrate Mellencamp's most recent album, Orpheus Descending, released to widespread critical acclaim this June on Republic Records. He will continue to perform songs from the new LP, Orpheus Descending, during his live set.



Orpheus Descending, produced by Mellencamp and recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio, marks Mellencamp's twenty fifth studio album. One of his most personal records to date, standout tracks "Hey God" and "The Eyes of Portland" focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.



The



Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation's



Last year, he released a deluxe edition reissue of his beloved seminal album, Scarecrow, which features a massive collection of bonus tracks, rarities and more never previously shared before. His critically acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early last year to praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and more.

Tickets are available to see New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off the heels of his sold-out "Live and In Person 2023" North American tour, John Mellencamp confirmed its continuation with "Live and In Person 2024" late last year. Now Mellencamp is performing for one night only in 27 cities, including a stop at Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wis. on Tuesday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at overture.org.The new dates celebrate Mellencamp's most recent album, Orpheus Descending, released to widespread critical acclaim this June on Republic Records. He will continue to perform songs from the new LP, Orpheus Descending, during his live set.Orpheus Descending, produced by Mellencamp and recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio, marks Mellencamp's twenty fifth studio album. One of his most personal records to date, standout tracks "Hey God" and "The Eyes of Portland" focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.The Chicago Tribune says "Awash in death, 'Hey God' functioned as a plea for deliverance from senseless gun violence. Preceded by a story about his encounter with a 20-something homeless woman, the solo acoustic 'The Eyes of Portland' took aim at the empty "thoughts and prayers" condolences offered as a solution to major tragedies and dilemmas."Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation's Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award and Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award and, more recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.Last year, he released a deluxe edition reissue of his beloved seminal album, Scarecrow, which features a massive collection of bonus tracks, rarities and more never previously shared before. His critically acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early last year to praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and more.Tickets are available to see John Mellencamp at Overture Center, along with a limited number of VIP tickets including an exclusive autographed vinyl copy of Orpheus Descending and quintessential John Mellencamp VIP merchandise. Visit overture.org for more information and to purchase tickets.



