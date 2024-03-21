RIAA Honors Brett Young At Diamond Celebration





Following his headline Dance With You Tour, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) hosted a soiree at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville last night (3/19) to celebrate superstar BRETT YOUNG whose No. 1 hit " In Case You Didn't Know " (BMLG Records, now Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment) is officially certified Diamond.The milestone marks 10 million certified units in the U.S. and only the ninth Country single to earn the prestigious honor in RIAA history. He has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style."This has truly been the song that keeps on giving. As grateful as I am to this song, and what it is meant to my career, I'm even more grateful to all the people behind the scenes that works so hard to make sure it would be the successful. I think we all had high hopes, but never imagined this song earning an RIAA Diamond certification. Thank you to everybody that came out, and everybody that had a hand in all of the success," expressed BRETT YOUNG. Brett performed "In Case You Didn't Know," "Lady" and current single " Dance With You " from his latest album Across The Sheets before accepting the Diamond award in front of music industry friends, media and his own family - wife Taylor alongside daughters Rowan and Presley. "Brett, we are thrilled to commemorate your first RIAA Diamond in a space that promotes creativity, connection and that celebrates uniqueness.Today, you join an elite group of artists with a Diamond single. To date there are now only nine Country singles that have achieved this milestone. Congratulations to you and your Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment team on the remarkable success of "In Case You Didn't Know!" We know there are many more to come," said RIAA Chief Policy Officer MORNA WILLENS.With this gem Brett has earned 11 RIAA certifications, including his undeniable string of No. 1 singles - 4x Platinum "Mercy," 2x Platinum "Like I Loved You," "Sleep Without You" and "Here Tonight," plus Platinum " Catch " and "Lady." Both "You Didn't" and "Chapters (Ft. Gavin DeGraw)" have also earned Gold certifications. Defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country's master over matters of the heart with his Platinum self-titled debut - which dominated the Top the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks - and Gold TICKET TO L.A. albums."'In Case You Didn't Know' is truly one of those rare and extraordinary evergreen songs—it's been seven years since its release and it continues to play and play, and reach new audiences for Brett," shared Big Machine Label Group's Chairman and CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. "It's a testament to Brett's songwriting ability and a shining jewel in his very robust and ever-expanding catalog.""I will always remember the first time I heard this song -it was around two in the morning. Brett was in Mexico and sent me a rough demo. I must have listened to it about 40 times before I could finally fall back to sleep. It just felt like a massive hit from the very first listen!" said Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment President/CEO JIMMY HARNEN.The star broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, featuring his Gold-certified single "You Didn't" while Platinum "Lady " inspired Brett's debut children's book "Love You, Little Lady," published by Tommy Nelson (an imprint of HarperCollins). He was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his "melodic craftsmanship"(Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as "one of Country's most consistent radio stars" (Rolling Stone).Alongside Shay Mooney and Bear Rinehart, Young also penned "Long Way Home (From The Motion Picture 'Father Stu')" a song featured in the Sony Pictures film starring Academy Award Nominee Mark Wahlberg.Following his headline Dance With You Tour, Brett is currently out with Sam Hunt on the Outskirts Tour 2024 and will head to Europe for multiple dates throughout May. For tour stops and more, visit BrettYoungMusic.com.



