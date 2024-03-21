Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 21/03/2024

The Melvins Release 'Allergic To Food' From New Album 'Tarantula Heart'

The Melvins Release 'Allergic To Food' From New Album 'Tarantula Heart'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Melvins share a second song from their forthcoming album, Tarantula Heart (April 19, Ipecac Recordings), with today's release of "Allergic to Food" (https://themelvins.lnk.to/tarantula).

The band previously previewed the five-song, 39-minute collection with "Working The Ditch," a six-and-a-half minute track that Consequence described as "a post metal haze," Revolver dubbed as "apocalyptic and rumbling," and Exclaim!, noting the double drumming team of Dale Crover and Roy Mayorga, as pure "percussive power."
"The way we approached Tarantula Heart was different than any other Melvins' album," Buzz Osborne explained upon the album announcement. "I had Dale and Roy come in and play along with Steven and I to some riffs, then I took those sessions and figured out what parts would work and wrote new music to fit. This isn't a studio approach we've ever taken. Usually we have the songs written BEFORE we start recording!"
"The majority of Tarantula Heart has dual drum parts," Dale Crover adds. "Roy is an amazing drummer. We would discuss what we would do pattern wise, then we'd just go for it. Improvising riffs and trading off on drum fills."

Recorded, mixed and co-produced by longtime Melvins' collaborator Toshi Kasai, the album also features We Are The Asteroid guitar player Gary Chester. Gary and the Melvins' history goes back to their days on Boner Records, with the guitar player formerly having been a part of the legendary band, Ed Hall.

Tarantula Heart pre-orders (https://themelvins.lnk.to/tarantula) are available on four vinyl variants (black, indie exclusive Silver Streak and Ipecac Recordings' 25th Anniversary Puke Green, and a limited Neon Violet), featuring a 12-page booklet, as well as on CD and digitally.

Buzz and Mr. Bungle bass player Trevor Dunn team up later this year for the "King Dunn Tour," a 45-date excursion that sees the pair play songs from the King Buzzo releases: This Machine Kills Artists and Gift of Sacrifice. The full list of dates can be found via Ipecac.com/tours.  Watch the visualizer here:






