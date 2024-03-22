T-Pain & Fat Joe To Headline Heineken House Lineup At The Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival



Festival-goers are invited to visit the Heineken House April 12-14 and 19-21, 2024, to experience the best beats beer has to offer. To witness the 2024 Coachella festival highlights with Heineken, follow @Heineken_US on Instagram, follow @HeinekenUSA on Facebook or use the hashtag #HeinekenHouse. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heineken is returning to the desert with an all-star lineup of musical talent at the Heineken House stage. In typical Coachella fashion, the Heineken House will spotlight legendary headliners T-Pain and Fat Joe, with an additional roster from the worlds of hip-hop, rap, EDM and more including BIA, Lupe Fiasco, and Klingande.With two weekends of red-star performances, Heineken House will be the place-to-be for music fanatics, with brews available for festival goers for every occasion.Heineken House Line-Up:Weekend 1:Friday, April 12: Bob Sinclar, J.Worra, Goldfish, Torren Foot x Kormak, Darci, DJ NoahSaturday, April 13: T-Pain, Channel Tres, BIA, Dennis Ferrer x Skream, Marten Lou, DAYSonMARKETSunday, April 14: Lupe Fiasco, Claptone, Louie Vega, Klingande, Iglesias, MISS DREWeekend 2:Friday, April 19: Bob Sinclar, J.Worra, Goldfish, Torren Foot x Kormak, Darci, TBDSaturday, April 20: Fat Joe, Channel Tres, BIA, Dennis Ferrer, Marten Lou, DAYSonMARKETSunday, April 21: Lupe Fiasco, Claptone, Louie Vega, Klingande, Iglesias, MISS DRE"We're grateful to have been an official sponsor of Coachella for over 20 years," said Christine Karimi, Director, Partnerships and Consumer Experience at HEINEKEN USA. "As a brand we're always excited to focus the spotlight on innovative musical talent, while providing festival-goers with the perfect sip for every moment throughout the festival and beyond."Heineken House will be a dynamic space on the festival grounds, bringing the spirit of Coachella to the brew-filled beer garden and electrifying dance floor, making Heineken House the ultimate destination for experiencing the best music has to offer.Alongside Heineken House's world-class performances, the brand will be bringing their iconic line-up of brews far and wide across Coachella festival grounds, providing the perfect sip for gathering with friends and bopping to the beat. The portfolio for every taste includes:Heineken Original, in the iconic green bottle with red star, great for those looking to enjoy an all-premium malt lager.Heineken Silver, the headlining sip which debuted at Coachella last year, a world-class light beer with lower carbs & lower calories, brewed to be extra crisp and refreshing.Heineken 0.0, the premiere alcohol-free brew, great for those looking for 100% taste but 0% alcohol and helping to support responsible consumption on festival grounds.Festival-goers are invited to visit the Heineken House April 12-14 and 19-21, 2024, to experience the best beats beer has to offer. To witness the 2024 Coachella festival highlights with Heineken, follow @Heineken_US on Instagram, follow @HeinekenUSA on Facebook or use the hashtag #HeinekenHouse.



