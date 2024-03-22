Beyonce To Be Honored With The iHeartRadio Innovator Award At The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Airing April 1, 2024





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment today announced that Beyoncé will be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Additionally, Ludacris will host and perform during the event airing LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX and will also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Ludacris joins the previously announced performance lineup including Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more, plus a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient Cher.Few artists in the course of history have taken creative risks, successfully transformed their music and influenced pop culture on the level that Beyoncé has. Throughout the years, the global cultural icon has created music that has topped the charts across multiple formats, while also architecting groundbreaking tours, including last year's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - the highest-grossing tour in history for both an R&B artist and a Black female artist. Her recent release of "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" from her upcoming COWBOY CARTER album on March 29, is officially the first song in music history to simultaneously chart across US Pop, Hot AC, AC, Country, Rhythmic, Hip Hop, R&B and Triple A radio formats. It is the first song this year to reach No. 1 in the US and globally on all major sales/streaming platforms, also making her the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 with a Country song. Beyond creating art that has inspired the world, over the last decade Beyoncé's passion for philanthropy and giving back with her BeyGOOD Foundation has helped communities around the world on a wide range of issues from disaster relief and water and housing scarcity to supporting young entrepreneurs and career development. Beyoncé is the true definition of the modern-day artist innovator."I'm looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music," said Ludacris. "It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won't want to miss."Artists receiving multiple nominations include, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Carin León, David Kushner, Doechii, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Grupo Frontera, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Jung Kook, Karol G, Lil Durk, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Metro Boomin, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Peso Pluma, Rema, Selena Gomez, Shakira, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Tyla, Usher and Yng Lvcas. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army presented by Otezla® (apremilast), Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album. Social voting will close on March 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.Proud partners of this year's event include Otezla with more to be announced.Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia. 