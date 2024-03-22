New Zealand's Rudy Adrian Releases Reflections On A Moonlit Lake, A Serene Echo Of His Landmark Album MoonWater





Today, fans are invited to a free Listening Party and Live Chat with Rudy Adrian, hosted by Spotted Peccary on Bandcamp at 5:00 pm Pacific time, which translates in New Zealand to 1:00 pm NZDT on March 22nd. A free Bandcamp account is required to participate, simply go to https://rudy-adrian.bandcamp.com/live/rudy-adrian-reflections-on-a-moonlit-lake-listening-party early to establish an account.



This new album echoes back to the artist's landmark album, MoonWater. As a special promotion, customers ordering the CD version of Reflections on a Moonlit Lake from SpottedPeccary.com or AmbientElectronic.Bandcamp.com in the first 30 days of ordering will automatically receive a free copy of Rudy's newly-reissued hit CD, MoonWater, while supplies last.



Reflections On A Moonlit Lake has been referred to as a beautiful illusion, expertly crafted and engineered to create a consistently rich and expansive atmosphere to imaginatively relax in. There are jungles of lush flowers and a sky that goes on forever, over the crisp chilled transparent water of the lake beneath the moon. Adrian meticulously recreates scenes of natural tranquility: a warm texture becomes the wind through trees, gentle piano becomes rainfall on water, flute trills become distant bird calls. It's a world of sound extruded from the depths of the Southern Hemisphere.



The 11-track album is a spiritual successor to several of Adrian's early releases The Healing Lake, MoonWater and Twilight, realized as a return to these common themes and inspirations, but with new perspectives that musical maturity can often manifest. Stream Reflections On A Moonlit Lake now on your platform of choice: https://orcd.co/reflections-on-a-moonlit-lake



In the composer's own words, "The music is designed to be peaceful and restoring, and was created in a way to not draw attention to itself. Hence there are no vocals, no strongly discernible melody or rhythm, and indeed, the sounds themselves are designed and mixed to not stand out. Instead, the audio is to be simply a quiet and calm accompaniment for the listener as they rest, read, meditate or sleep."



This is Adrian's ninth release on Spotted Peccary Music. His previous titles include A Walk In The Shadow Garden (2023, SPM-2605), As Dusk Becomes Night (2021, SPM-2604), Woodlands (2019, SPM-2603), Coastlines (2016, SPM-2602), Atmospheres (2014, SPM-2601), Distant Stars (2010, LSM17), Desert Realms (2008, LSM11), and MoonWater (2006, LSM07).



Mastered by

Spotted Peccary



Tracklist:

1. Mirror Island

2. Dawn Across the Southern Ocean (Remix)

3. Papanui Lagoon (Remix)

4. Lunar Shadow

5. Tantalised

6. The Belt of Orion

7. Midnight Angel

8. Within the Darkness

9. Rising Moon

10. Reflections on a Moonlit Lake

11. Summer Night Rain



Rudy Adrian first started making electronic music in the recording studios at Canterbury University while he was studying Forestry Science. Eventually abandoning Forestry Science, he tutored electronic music at the University of Otago while completing a degree in Botany. Rudy has gone on to create albums in his unique style of atmospheric music for private release as well as for international record labels, including Spotted Peccary. Always experimental and original, they are also peaceful and listenable-similar to listening to a film soundtrack without pictures. Some comparisons to the atmospheric works of Brian Eno and the soft arpeggios of Tangerine



Spotted Peccary Album Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/reflections-on-a-moonlit-lake/

Bandcamp: https://rudy-adrian.bandcamp.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary

