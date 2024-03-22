Following Their Surprise Oscars Performance Andrea & Matteo Bocelli Release New Version Of 'Time To Say Goodbye' Produced And Arranged By Hans Zimmer





This past September, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a stunning moment at the 96th Academy Awards, world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli wowed the star-studded Hollywood audience with a surprise performance, taking to the stage with his son, recording artist Matteo Bocelli, for a very special rendition of 'Time To Say Goodbye'. Now, they are releasing a brand new version of the beloved song, produced and arranged especially for them by two-time Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. The new track, which is out now on Decca Records, is a bold reinvention of Andrea Bocelli's hit song (Con te partirò) and marks the start of his 30th anniversary year.Andrea Bocelli says, "It is the song of my life, it is the melody that represents me in the eyes of the world: reinventing it, thanks to the collaboration with Hans Zimmer, and singing it together with my son Matteo, represents an exciting challenge. It will be a new debut (and it is part of a larger upcoming project), and I am happy that it will take place on the same Oscar stage that already hosted me in '99 together with my friend Céline Dion." Matteo Bocelli comments, "'Time to Say Goodbye' is more than a song to me, it's my family's national anthem, it's the soundtrack to hundreds of memories. Singing it with my father in a new orchestration is a great honour, and to sing it on the Oscars stage is simply a dream come true!" Hans Zimmer adds, "It was an honour and a thrilling challenge to find a new musical perspective on a masterpiece; and to provide a cinematic landscape to two of the greatest voices in the world."'Time To Say Goodbye' sees Andrea and Matteo Bocelli reunite on record following their hugely successful holiday album, A Family Christmas, and, prior to that, their poignant duet 'Fall On Me', which has now racked up over 115 million views on YouTube for the accompanying music video. Hans Zimmer's unique compositional style creates an epic soundscape for the new track and completely transforms Bocelli's much-loved hit, whilst maintaining its rousing musical core and powerful vocals. Andrea Bocelli is celebrating his 30th year in the music industry with a number of major moments throughout 2024, including live performances around the world (with some surprise guest stars), a new documentary called Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, and more exciting music releases and astonishing collaborations to come.This past September, Matteo Bocelli released his critically acclaimed debut album, Matteo (Capitol Records). He also starred in GUESS' 2023 Global Holiday Campaign, which was shot in Bocelli's home country of Italy. Matteo Bocelli will be on tour in the US this spring.



