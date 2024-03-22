Travis Return With 10th Studio Album L.A. Times Due For Release On July 12, 2024





Released today, new single 'Gaslight' is Travis' first new music since 2020. The song marks the beginning of a bold new era for the band. L.A. Times is an incredible achievement that arrives 25 years since the band released their breakthrough #1 album The Man Who, a 9x Platinum certified record in the UK alone.



Bolstered by horns, handclaps and a symphonic sunburst of gang vocals shot through the chorus, 'Gaslight' serves an instant reminder of how, when Fran Healy (vocals, guitar); Andy Dunlop (guitar); Dougie Payne (bass) and Neil Primrose (drums) convene to make music, the resulting sound is impossible to mistake for any other band.



Speaking about 'Gaslight', Fran Healy says:

"I read a few weeks ago that gaslighting was the most web searched word in the world. We are living in a time where our realities are being warped by bosses, leaders, friends, teachers and politicians. It really is everywhere. Gaslighters want to control you. They tell you things which undermine your confidence in yourself and make you question reality and it makes you feel like you're going crazy."



Produced by Tony Hoffer (Air, Beck, Phoenix), L.A. Times was written by Fran Healy in his studio on the edge of Skid Row, Los Angeles, the city he has called home for the last decade. He describes L.A. Times as Travis' "most personal album since The Man Who". Its ten songs see their creator, inevitably, trying to make sense of the road travelled to this point - a sentiment reflected in the stunning album cover photograph. Echoing some of Travis' most beloved records - The Man Who, The Invisible Band and The Boy With No Name - we're greeted anew by four distant figures amongst vast surroundings, this time beneath the concrete and glitter of downtown Los Angeles at night. An unbroken line-up since their formation at the Glasgow School of Art in the 1990s, the coordinates of their extraordinary journey together are marked by this latest in a series of arresting images by world-renowned photographer and



Travis will begin a huge live season in summer 2024, confirmed to perform with The



L.A. Times is available digitally, on CD and vinyl. The album is also available as a limited deluxe 2CD package which includes a stripped-back version of the L.A. Times album, recorded between Dougie Payne's Living Room, Glasgow, and Fran Healy's Living Room, L.A.



HMV and indie stores have a limited edition green marble vinyl and the band's official store has exclusive limited yellow vinyl and merch bundles.



L.A. Times Track Listing:

1 - Bus

2 - Raze the Bar

3 - Live It All Again

4 - Gaslight

5 - Alive

6 - Home

7 - I Hope That You Spontaneously Combust

8 - Naked In New York City

9 - The River

10 - L.A. Times New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Glasgow's multiple BRIT and Ivor Novello-winning songwriting giants Travis return with the announcement of L.A. Times, their tenth studio album, available from 12th July 2024 via BMG.Released today, new single 'Gaslight' is Travis' first new music since 2020. The song marks the beginning of a bold new era for the band. L.A. Times is an incredible achievement that arrives 25 years since the band released their breakthrough #1 album The Man Who, a 9x Platinum certified record in the UK alone.Bolstered by horns, handclaps and a symphonic sunburst of gang vocals shot through the chorus, 'Gaslight' serves an instant reminder of how, when Fran Healy (vocals, guitar); Andy Dunlop (guitar); Dougie Payne (bass) and Neil Primrose (drums) convene to make music, the resulting sound is impossible to mistake for any other band.Speaking about 'Gaslight', Fran Healy says:"I read a few weeks ago that gaslighting was the most web searched word in the world. We are living in a time where our realities are being warped by bosses, leaders, friends, teachers and politicians. It really is everywhere. Gaslighters want to control you. They tell you things which undermine your confidence in yourself and make you question reality and it makes you feel like you're going crazy."Produced by Tony Hoffer (Air, Beck, Phoenix), L.A. Times was written by Fran Healy in his studio on the edge of Skid Row, Los Angeles, the city he has called home for the last decade. He describes L.A. Times as Travis' "most personal album since The Man Who". Its ten songs see their creator, inevitably, trying to make sense of the road travelled to this point - a sentiment reflected in the stunning album cover photograph. Echoing some of Travis' most beloved records - The Man Who, The Invisible Band and The Boy With No Name - we're greeted anew by four distant figures amongst vast surroundings, this time beneath the concrete and glitter of downtown Los Angeles at night. An unbroken line-up since their formation at the Glasgow School of Art in the 1990s, the coordinates of their extraordinary journey together are marked by this latest in a series of arresting images by world-renowned photographer and Travis collaborator for over 20 years, Stefan Ruiz.Travis will begin a huge live season in summer 2024, confirmed to perform with The Killers across their 16 date UK arena tour through June and July, with more live activity across the UK and Europe soon to be announced.L.A. Times is available digitally, on CD and vinyl. The album is also available as a limited deluxe 2CD package which includes a stripped-back version of the L.A. Times album, recorded between Dougie Payne's Living Room, Glasgow, and Fran Healy's Living Room, L.A.HMV and indie stores have a limited edition green marble vinyl and the band's official store has exclusive limited yellow vinyl and merch bundles.L.A. Times Track Listing:1 - Bus2 - Raze the Bar3 - Live It All Again4 - Gaslight5 - Alive6 - Home7 - I Hope That You Spontaneously Combust8 - Naked In New York City9 - The River10 - L.A. Times



