Maryjo Shares New Single "Should Be Us"

All Dates w/ Knox's "I'm So Good At Being Alone Tour." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vocal powerhouse maryjo has shared her emotional latest single, "Should Be Us," available via Atlantic Records March 29, 2024.Currently boasting more than 1.3M TikTok followers and over 27.5M total likes, maryjo is set to rejoin Knox on his ongoing "I'm So Good At Being Alone Tour," resuming April 8 at St. Paul, MN's Amsterdam Bar & Hall and continuing through the month. All dates are now sold out. For more information, please visit www.maryjo-official.com."Should Be Us" continues a series of singles which have already earned maryjo more than 4M worldwide streams thus far. Among the fan favorites are such tracks as "I Woke Up," joined by an official live performance video filmed earlier this year on Knox's "I'm So Good At Being Alone Tour," streaming now everywhere. Other recent highlights include "Drunk Tattoo," "Don't Call Me," the compelling "Traffic," and "Cleveland," the latter celebrating the Cleveland, OH-based artist's hometown with an official music video showcasing her high school and other meaningful locations plus fashion from several Cleveland-based vendors.Maryjo ON TOUR 2024:APRIL8 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall (SOLD OUT)10 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge (SOLD OUT)12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room (SOLD OUT)14 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord (SOLD OUT)16 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex (SOLD OUT)17 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar (SOLD OUT)20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock (SOLD OUT)21 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada (SOLD OUT)All Dates w/ Knox's "I'm So Good At Being Alone Tour."



