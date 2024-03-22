Aurora Unveils New Single 'Some Type Of Skin' With Music Video





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt-pop sensation AURORA today releases her new single 'Some Type Of Skin', via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum. First played by Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1 last night as 'Hottest Record', the single is a dark slice of electro-pop revealing AURORA's conflict between vulnerability and her need for emotional resilience.Co-produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Grimes, Blink-182, Willow) and mixed by Mitch McCarthy (Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Conan Gray), the track also features London's experimental vocal ensemble Shards. AURORA performed 'Some Type of Skin' live for the first time during an intimate one-off exclusive show at London's Lafayette during BRITs Week 2024 for War Child where the track was praised by an ecstatic crowd."I've always been told that I should build some type of skin. I've always let myself merge too much with the world, not really knowing where the world ends and I begin. This song screams the muchness of it. And it's delicious. Being human is really delicious, even though it's more than any of us can handle. My god it's a lot." explains AURORA about the track.The single is coming with a music video that AURORA co-directed with Kaveh Nabatian (The Barr Brothers). "Kaveh feels like a strange soulmate from another world. When our minds collide it's always wonderful. It was wonderful to join minds once again, bringing loneliness to life - visually." adds AURORA about the video.



