Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/03/2024

Aurora Unveils New Single 'Some Type Of Skin' With Music Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Houdini
Dua Lipa
276 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
464 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
601 entries in 28 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
295 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
435 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
216 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
298 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
217 entries in 9 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
395 entries in 23 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
283 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
298 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
276 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
613 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
561 entries in 20 charts
Aurora Unveils New Single 'Some Type Of Skin' With Music Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alt-pop sensation AURORA today releases her new single 'Some Type Of Skin', via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum. First played by Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1 last night as 'Hottest Record', the single is a dark slice of electro-pop revealing AURORA's conflict between vulnerability and her need for emotional resilience.

Co-produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Grimes, Blink-182, Willow) and mixed by Mitch McCarthy (Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Conan Gray), the track also features London's experimental vocal ensemble Shards. AURORA performed 'Some Type of Skin' live for the first time during an intimate one-off exclusive show at London's Lafayette during BRITs Week 2024 for War Child where the track was praised by an ecstatic crowd.

"I've always been told that I should build some type of skin. I've always let myself merge too much with the world, not really knowing where the world ends and I begin. This song screams the muchness of it. And it's delicious. Being human is really delicious, even though it's more than any of us can handle. My god it's a lot." explains AURORA about the track.

The single is coming with a music video that AURORA co-directed with Kaveh Nabatian (The Barr Brothers). "Kaveh feels like a strange soulmate from another world. When our minds collide it's always wonderful. It was wonderful to join minds once again, bringing loneliness to life - visually." adds AURORA about the video.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084829 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045680999755859 secs