Drive-By Truckers Unveil 'southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024' Tour Dates

DBT is thrilled to announce The Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour. It's been 23 years since the release of the album that drastically changed our lives and 22 years since we performed it (more or less) straight through in near entirety. We'll be hitting the road, Three Guitars blazing, and telling y'all a story. It's an album we spent years writing and learning to play and then recording (in the upstairs of a uniform shop in downtown Birmingham AL). It was initially released on 9/11/2001 (and later reissued by Lost Highway in the summer of 2002).



A lot has happened in the decades since it came out, both to the band and to the world we live in. We feel that the record, while somewhat timeless, also has a current timeliness to it considering the social and political issues of today. Instead of performing it as if it's still 2000AD, we want to make it our own, reflecting who we all are now in 2024. It's going to be intense, but also a hell of a lot of fun and this time we're offering a very special Southern Rock Opera Revisited VIP



We'll be playing songs from the original release, plus a small handful of songs that pertain to its themes and points of view, plus a short encore set that will be different each night. It'll be a different and very special show, and very likely the last time we'll ever do it so DON'T MISS IT! DBT-Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour.



*Non Live Nation tour date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drive-By Truckers will celebrate their landmark third studio album, Southern Rock Opera, with a wide-ranging North American tour. Presented by Live Nation and recently announced in an exclusive Q&A with Garden & Gun Magazine, the Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour - which will see Drive-By Truckers performing the acclaimed 2001 album along with fan favorites and other songs from across their classic canon - gets underway June 7 at Indianapolis, IN's Egyptian Room at Old National Centre and then continues into early July.The headline run will resume October 16 at Washington, DC's Warner Theatre and then travel through a very special tour finale set for November 24 at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium. Highlights include two-night stands at San Francisco, CA's The Fillmore (June 28-29), Minneapolis, MN's Uptown Theater (October 25-26), Chicago, IL's House of Blues (November 1-2), and Asheville, NC's The Orange Peel (November 7-8). Drive-By Truckers is asking fans to place their ticket requests for all shows on the Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour HERE by March 21 at 12pm ET. Confirmed requests will automatically be charged to the fan's credit card and instructions on how to access tickets will be sent from Ticketmaster. VIP Experience packages go on sale today, 1pm ET. Public on-sale for all announced dates begin Friday, March 29 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.drivebytruckers.com/shows.DBT is thrilled to announce The Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour. It's been 23 years since the release of the album that drastically changed our lives and 22 years since we performed it (more or less) straight through in near entirety. We'll be hitting the road, Three Guitars blazing, and telling y'all a story. It's an album we spent years writing and learning to play and then recording (in the upstairs of a uniform shop in downtown Birmingham AL). It was initially released on 9/11/2001 (and later reissued by Lost Highway in the summer of 2002).A lot has happened in the decades since it came out, both to the band and to the world we live in. We feel that the record, while somewhat timeless, also has a current timeliness to it considering the social and political issues of today. Instead of performing it as if it's still 2000AD, we want to make it our own, reflecting who we all are now in 2024. It's going to be intense, but also a hell of a lot of fun and this time we're offering a very special Southern Rock Opera Revisited VIP Experience that includes a soundcheck party and some special SRO Revisited limited edition items. VIP tickets are on sale starting today!We'll be playing songs from the original release, plus a small handful of songs that pertain to its themes and points of view, plus a short encore set that will be different each night. It'll be a different and very special show, and very likely the last time we'll ever do it so DON'T MISS IT! DBT-Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour.DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS SOUTHERN ROCK OPERA REVISITED 2024 TOUR:JUNE7 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom10 - Henrico, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens*13 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte15 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City16 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues20 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren26 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco28 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore29 - San Francisco, CA - The FillmoreJULY1 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex6 - Denver, CO - Fillmore AuditoriumOCTOBER16 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza18 - Boston, MA - House of Blues19 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues25 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater26 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee29 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom30 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst TheaterNOVEMBER1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues2 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's5 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall7 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel8 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*Non Live Nation tour date.



