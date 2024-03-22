Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 22/03/2024

Kelly Jones Releases New Track 'Turn Bad Into Good'; Solo UK May Tour Announced

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kelly Jones has today released the second track "Turn Bad Into Good." Delving into the human experience while showcasing an emotional depth, "Turn Bad Into Good" is a vulnerable piano led ballad that effortlessly intertwines emotive lyricism with haunting strings crescendoing to a climactic peak before returning to the hopeful chorus.

The single is the latest taken from Jones' eagerly anticipated brand-new solo studio album Inevitable Incredible due out on Stylus Records via Ignition Records Ltd on 3rd May. Pre-order the album on heavyweight LP, CD, and digital formats here. The album marks a bold stylistic shift for the musician, long established as one of the UK's most prolific, successful, and beloved singers and songwriters. Kelly has written an in-depth piece on the new album, and its inception, which can be read here.

The track release follows the announcement of the singer-songwriter's UK 5-city May tour. With 12 intimate shows, the tour will see Kelly perform Inevitable Incredible in its entirety with 2 performances per evening in Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, and London at the iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre May 9th. This will be fans' first time to experience the album in the live setting following release. Tickets on sale tomorrow from 9.30am. Buy Tickets Here.

Over the last 25 years, Jones' band Stereophonics have been a mainstay on radio and arena stages, writing anthems that are etched into the heartlands of the public's consciousness like few others. Following 2022's chart-topping album Oochya! - Stereophonics' 8th UK #1 LP and accompanying sold-out stadium and arena tour that included 2 sold out nights at Cardiff's 60,000 capacity Principality Stadium - Jones shifted gears with his Americana-influenced project Far From Saints and their self-titled debut album.

The project, comprising of Jones and Dwight Baker and Patty Lynn of The Wind and The Wave, received critical and commercial success last year, debuting in the Top 5 on the UK Albums Chart whilst topping the specialist UK Americana and Country Artists Albums Charts. Now with Inevitable Incredible Jones shows his continued evolution as an artist, able to adapt and steer his songwriting talents in manners that complement and broaden his body of work.
Inevitable Incredible will be available on heavyweight LP, CD, and digital formats on May 3rd via Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd.

Inevitable Incredible Tour Dates:
Sun 05 May - 7pm & 9pm - Birmingham Town Hall
Tue 07 May - 7pm & 9pm - Glasgow City Halls
Thu 09 May - 7pm & 9pm - London Alexandra Palace Theatre
Mon 13 May - 7pm & 9pm - Cardiff The Gate
Tue 14 May - 7pm & 9pm - Cardiff The Gate
Fri 17 May - 7pm & 9pm - Manchester Aviva Studios






