Chris Gardner Releases Six New Tracks And Seven New Videos

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Gardner's A Love Thing is a collection of six original songs, songs that relate to personal experiences over the course of just about everyone's life. All of them originating from Chris's personal experiences. On the title track, track one "A Love Thing" Chris teams with vocalist Kelley Peters and shares the story of a person believing they were meant to go through life alone and then it happens, a love thing happens. An up tempo song that delivers pleasing vocal harmonies combined with excellent accompaniment by seasoned session musicians. On track two " That's Not Me " Chris presents this song in an up tempo format as well verbally emphasizing repeatedly throughout the song that's not me. That's Not Me includes the excellent electric guitar work of career performance and session musician Wayne Turner. (below left) That's Not me is a definite foot tapper. Track three "Elle" is a departure from the first two tracks as Chris slows the tempo down in order to share a somber topic that is deeply personal to both himself and his extended family, the loss of a very young grandchild. The lyrics capture what all of us feel by the loss of a young loved one, a child that we were looking forward to being with, to witness growing up and celebrating many of their life's occasions. However, they did not make it, they are gone way too young. Chris penned "Elle" believing that others like himself feel these very emotions but yet many times the words are hard to find. You will find in "Elle" that Chris's homage to his granddaughter reaches within all of us. In another of Chris's songs "Lost Inside America" Chris sings about how easy it would be to just give up because the notion of a better future somehow got lost in America. A modern day train of thought that most of us wonder about but do not want to even verbalize the possibility. He writes, "You can close your eyes but it just won't go away".The EP contains six originals and they may well represent Chris's best work to date.To learn more about Chris: www.chrisgardnermusic.com



