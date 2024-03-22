Sweden's Then Comes Silence Presents 'Like A Hammer', A Dark Rich Taste Of Seventh Album 'Trickery'





From 'Trickery' album, released via Metropolis Records New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sweden's Then Comes Silence bring a new serving of their infectious post-punk with their new 'Like a Hammer' single. Arriving hot on the trail of the lead track 'Ride or Die', the band bring us one step closer to the release of their seventh album 'Trickery', forthcoming via Metropolis Records.Based in Stockholm, Then Comes Silence was founded by Alex Svenson in 2012, originally inspired by frequent touring with A Place To Bury Strangers and an attraction to horror and the occult. Today he is joined by drummer Jonas Fransson and Hugo Zombie (Los Carniceros del Norte) on guitar."'Like a Hammer' was the first song written for 'Trickery' a little more than a year ago. There is a tradition based on an inside joke when I write and we record. Every album has an ABBA moment and a Ramones moment or a Judas Priest moment. A melody, a riff, a drum beat or a whole part that has something familiar with the mentioned artists. 'Like a Hammer' was pointed out as the ABBA moment in this album by Jonas the drummer," explains Alex Svenson."On the cover of the album, there's a picture of a band custom made, upside down Ace of Spades with three drops of blood. 'Like a Hammer' is the only song with that graphic theme mentioned in the lyrics. We celebrate the community we live and work in. It's like a garden with plants, flowers and trees. Don't forget to water it in dry season."Recorded by Jörgen Wall (Jay-Jay Johanson, The Hellacopters) over three days at Stockholm's Kapsylen Studio and mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies), this album was mastered by Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica).This album celebrates friendship, unity and the feeling of belonging to a group, a tribe. Being a part of what most people would call the goth and post-punk community is, according to the band, a great privilege. Of course, there are dark sides to everything, but after being on the road and meeting people from the music scene for so many years, the band have experienced a caring and welcoming community.Following up their 2022 album 'Hunger', released via Nexilis Records / Schubert Music (Europe) and Metropolis Records (North America), these sessions capture the heart and essence of alternative rock. With electronic elements essential to the new recordings, 'Trickery' is also a salute to punk music, to which Then Comes Silence traces their roots.After debuting with their eponymous album in 2012, Then Comes Silence put out two more albums before releasing 'Blood' via Nuclear Blast in 2016. Their subsequent 'Machine' album was jointly released via Oblivion/SPV and Metropolis Records in 2020.Then Comes Silence has toured and played live with The Fields of the Nephilim, The Chameleons, A Place To Bury Strangers, The Bellwether Syndicate and Vision Video, as well as performing at Wave Gotik Treffen, M'era Luna, Amphi Festival, Castle Party and W-Festival.As of March 22, 'Like a Hammer' is out everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where 'Ride or Die' can also be found. On April 5, the 'Trickery' album will be released on vinyl and CD, as well as digitally. From late April through May, Then Comes Silence hits the road for an extensive North American tour with Vision Video with tickets available now. Music & Lyrics by Alex SvensonPublished by HaHa MusikförlagAlex Svenson - vocals, bass, synthesizerJonas Fransson - drumsHugo Zombie - guitar'Like a Hammer' video directed by Johnny Nattsjö & D.K. Griftegaard'Ride or Die' video directed by Gözde Duzer & Then Comes SilenceFrom 'Trickery' album, released via Metropolis Records



