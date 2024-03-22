Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 22/03/2024

Vancouver's Chief State Release "Metaphors" - The Second Single Off Upcoming 5-Song Acoustic EP Out On April 5, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vancouver, BC pop punk trailblazers, Chief State, are debuting "Metaphors" the second single off their upcoming 5-song acoustic EP, which promises to redefine your connection with their music. Set to release via Mutant League Records in April 2024, "The Acoustic EP" invites listeners to rediscover Chief State's catalog through a captivating and intimate lens.
Stream "Metaphors" here: https://orcd.co/drye5gx
Pre-save 'The Acoustic EP' here: https://orcd.co/chiefstate

Chief State and Mutant League Records have launched a limited edition "Valentine's Day" shirt design, available exclusively through the Mutant League webstore.

All V-day shirt purchases through April 5th will receive a handwritten lyric by Fraser Simpson of Chief State, along with a song from the upcoming EP.

'The Acoustic EP' Track Listing:
1. Team Wiped
2. Deciduous
3. Living Out A Lie
4. Metaphors
5. Jamie All Over

What others have said about Chief State:
"With hearts pinned to their sleeves and tears staining their cheeks, Chief State deal in pop-punk at its most bittersweet. Delivering as much urgency as you could possibly hope for"- Rock Sound
"Chief State deafen with high-octane pop punk. (10 Pop-Punk Bands Proving The Genre Is Very Much Alive)"- Alternative Press
"Chief State's debut album was well worth the wait. The band continues to incorporate the energy and emotion found in their previous material and created a very memorable record."- Live A Little Bit Louder
"...an instant-classic...Tough Love is chock full of high-quality moments."- The New Fury
"...The perfect mix of modern era punk rock with all the right touches of inspiration from the 90s era bands that littered the rosters of Epitaph and Fat Wreck Chords."- All Ages Zine

www.chiefstate.com
https://www.facebook.com/chiefstate
www.instagram.com/chiefstate
www.tiktok.com/@chiefstate
www.twitter.com/chief_state






