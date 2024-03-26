Legendary 'Outlaw Folksinger" Gary Green To Be Inducted Into California Music Hall Of Fame





Best known as "the outlaw folksinger," Gary Green's influential albums, which are already enshrined in the Smithsonian Institution's Folkways collection, have resonated with audiences for decades. His music served as a rallying cry for social change, inspiring a generation of socially-conscious writers to utilize music as a tool for organizing and activism.



Green's remarkable journey extends beyond his groundbreaking music. As a concert impresario, he spearheaded and financed large-scale production shows across a myriad of musical genres, from rock and country to soul, folk, Broadway, R&B, and comedy, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.



The late Pete Seeger aptly captured Green's significance when he remarked, "Hell, there should be a Ballad of Gary Green." From mentoring Tupac Shakur in his formative years to producing one of Bob Dylan's most infamous albums, Green's "outlaw" persona was forged through his incisive and often provocative lyrics, which he fearlessly showcased at appearances for civil rights, labor, anti-war, LGBTQ+, and other progressive causes.



Green's performances at rallies for The American Indian Movement, The



The breadth of Green's influence is undeniable, with his songs covered by artists as diverse as alternative-rocker Frank New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The California Music Hall of Fame and Museum proudly announces the induction of legendary singer-songwriter-poet Gary Green at their upcoming ceremony on April 14, 2024. Green, whose profound impact on American music is undeniable, will join the esteemed ranks of musical luminaries inducted into this prestigious institution.Best known as "the outlaw folksinger," Gary Green's influential albums, which are already enshrined in the Smithsonian Institution's Folkways collection, have resonated with audiences for decades. His music served as a rallying cry for social change, inspiring a generation of socially-conscious writers to utilize music as a tool for organizing and activism.Green's remarkable journey extends beyond his groundbreaking music. As a concert impresario, he spearheaded and financed large-scale production shows across a myriad of musical genres, from rock and country to soul, folk, Broadway, R&B, and comedy, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.The late Pete Seeger aptly captured Green's significance when he remarked, "Hell, there should be a Ballad of Gary Green." From mentoring Tupac Shakur in his formative years to producing one of Bob Dylan's most infamous albums, Green's "outlaw" persona was forged through his incisive and often provocative lyrics, which he fearlessly showcased at appearances for civil rights, labor, anti-war, LGBTQ+, and other progressive causes.Green's performances at rallies for The American Indian Movement, The Black Panther Party, and numerous labor unions were characterized by his distinctive white southern hillbilly-music roots, offering a striking contrast to the expected musical repertoire at such gatherings. Despite his radical image, Green maintained personal friendships with icons like Johnny Cash, Maybelle Carter, Waylon Jennings, and other country music "outlaws."The breadth of Green's influence is undeniable, with his songs covered by artists as diverse as alternative-rocker Frank Black (The Pixies) and serving as the inspiration for a Paul Newman film. His upcoming roman à clef music-autobiography, "THE LEGEND DIES ON," promises to offer further insight into his extraordinary life and career.



