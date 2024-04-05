Sam Hunt Reveals 'Locked Up' EP Out April 5, 2024





Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 14.4 billion global streams and has earned 50 million RIAA certified units. For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sam Hunt announces his Locked Up EP coming out April 5. The four-song project includes Hunt's latest, the " Locked Up " title track released on Friday, his current Top 10 hit song "Outskirts," plus two brand new songs. Hunt co-wrote three of the four tracks, and enlisted fellow songwriters Ross Copperman, Zach Crowell, Jeremy Flowers, Luke Laird, Michael Lotten, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne for the project.Locked Up EP Track Listing:Locked Up (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)Country House (Sam Hunt, Ross Copperman, Michael Lotten, Josh Osborne)Last Hurrah (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)Outskirts (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers, Josh Osborne)Hunt makes his performance debut of new song " Locked Up " at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7 airing Live on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.Hunt is currently on the road with his arena-headlining OUTSKIRTS TOUR 2024 produced by Live Nation with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose. For more information, visit www.SamHunt.com/Tour. Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, Diamond-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road." Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit "23," his latest radio staple "Outskirts," and recent releases, "Start Nowhere," "Water Under the Bridge," "Walmart," and "Women In My Life."SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 14.4 billion global streams and has earned 50 million RIAA certified units. For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com.



