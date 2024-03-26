Anne Wilson Strikes "Country Gold" In New Duet With Jordan Davis!





Wilson's new collaboration with Davis comes just months after first sharing the stage with him at the 2023 ACM Honors for a live performance of "Buy Dirt." Serving as the first of three duets on the album, "Country Gold" written by Wilson, Jeff Pardo and Matthew West, pulls inspiration from the biblical meaning of "gold" equating a symbol of spiritual wealth. Wilson and Davis expertly blend their unique, warm vocals as they weave heartfelt narratives from their family histories, emphasizing the joy found in life's simple moments.



"I am so excited about my new song 'Country Gold' with Jordan Davis," shares Wilson. "I'm a huge fan of Jordan's music, and I'm honored to have him join me. This song is all about roots and remembering where the good stuff in life really is. I love the line that says, 'the richest people that I've ever known struck country gold,' and I hope you do too. I can't wait for everyone to hear it!"



Set to become "a ​​cherished addition to the libraries of fans of both genres," (Holler) REBEL will see Wilson joining forces with even more industry heavyweights. Still to come with the full album on April 19 is a duet with reigning 2023 CMA Entertainer of the year, Lainey Wilson, for "Praying Woman" and GRAMMY Award-winner



Earlier this month, Wilson captivated viewers nationwide with her morning television debut on Fox & Friends' series Faith &



The Opry NextStage Class of 2024 member released "God & Country" in Feb., giving fans a sneak peek into the multifaceted artistry on REBEL. As her commanding vocals lead the track that MusicRow dubs a "spectacular show-stopper," Wilson revisits her Kentucky roots growing up in the heart of the heartland. As the anticipation for REBEL builds, Wilson's current single "Rain In The Rearview" continues to turn heads at Country radio.



Named as part of Spotify's 2024 Hot Country Artists to Watch, Wilson just wrapped her first Country tour as direct support on



REBEL Track List:

"REBEL" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West)

"Rain In The Rearview" (Anne Wilson, Matthew West, Zach Kale, Jaren Johnston)

"

"God & Country" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Trannie Anderson)

"Praying Woman" (with Lainey Wilson) (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson)

"Songs About Whiskey" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lauren Hungate)

"Sinner's Prayer" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lauren Hungate)

"The Cross" (with Chris Tomlin) (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Jonathan Smith)

"My Father's Daughter" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Emily Weisband)

"

"Country Gold" (with Jordan Davis) (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West)

"Southern Gospel" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lauren Hungate)

"Dirt Roads In Heaven" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Nicolle Galyon, Matthew West)

"3:16" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West)

"

"Out of the Bluegrass" (Anne Wilson, Nicolle Galyon, Emily Weisband)



One of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers, Anne Wilson is a true "rebel" in modern music. The Lexington, Ky. native, known for her transcendent vocal and down-to-earth storytelling, recently released REBEL (The Beginning), a three-pack of songs fusing the heart of Contemporary Christian New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson gives fans another look at her forthcoming album, REBEL, with the highly-anticipated duet "Country Gold" (with Jordan Davis) today, March 22. Arriving in full on Friday, April 19, REBEL is a genre-defying collection capturing Wilson's signature faith-infused Country sound. This summer, she will grace the stages of both Country and Christian music's most sought-after festivals including Tortuga Festival, Big As Texas Fest, Country Concert, Alive Music Festival and Kingdom Bound. The Lexington, Ky. native, known for her transcendent vocal and down-to-earth storytelling, recently released REBEL (The Beginning), a three-pack of songs fusing the heart of Contemporary Christian Music with the sound of Country, and allowing the emerging powerhouse to innovate as her career builds momentum. Co-produced by Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith, the project kicks off with two singles bridging Wilson's sonic influences. The hurricane force encouragement of "Rain In The Rearview" stands as Wilson's debut Country single, while the soaring ballad " Strong " will simultaneously aim to continue the success she has earned in Contemporary Christian. Taking the music world by storm, Wilson delivered her first public performance at 15, singing "What a Beautiful Name" at her brother's funeral in a moving expression of faith which soon went viral. A few short years later, her 2021 debut single "My Jesus" became a PLATINUM-certified single and hit No.1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart. Since then, she has tallied more than 880M global streams, made her Grand Ole Opry debut and scored a GRAMMY nomination for her 2022 debut album My Jesus. She continues to thrill live audiences, performing over 250 shows in the first two years of her career, and just wrapped her entirely sold-out headlining My Jesus Tour as she kicks off 2024 on the road with Scotty McCreery. She's already been named a Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch, CMT Next Women of Country, and Opry NextStage Artist in 2024, but there's much more to come from this modern musical revolution as she prepares to unveil her genre-bending album REBEL on April 19. Approaching her craft with a purpose and conviction that sets her apart, she declares, "I am who I am — I'm Anne Wilson. I love God and that's my everything, but I love Country music, too, and I can have a beautiful mix of both."



