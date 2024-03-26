Big Sean Returns With New Single & Music Video "Precision"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist Big Sean returns with a new single and music video "Precision" available via Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. It notably marks his first solo release in two years, kicking off another era for the superstar rapper with a bang.
Big Sean locks and loads the track with some of his most quotable bars to date. He leans into a rapid-fire flow over an upbeat soul sample punctuated by sniper sounds in between a jazz-y horn section and a skittering beat. Flaunting his signature confidence and charisma, he boasts, "I studied the target. I'm never gonna miss it. I call that precision!" The accompanying visual matches this momentum with its frenetic pacing, quick cuts, and captivating vignettes.
Additionally, he unveiled a highly personal and revealing VLOG entitled "Clarity." It threads together intimate footage culled from the sessions, tracing the creative journey up to this point. Reflecting on how far he's come, he pulls back the curtain on what to expect from this season of Big Sean.
In reference to clarity, he proclaims, "I wish you the clarity that sparks the blueprint to create the life you love, no matter what."
Most recently, Sean celebrated the 10th anniversary of his seminal DETROIT mixtape with an expanded version on all streaming services. Meanwhile, 2020's gold-certified Detroit 2, exploded as Sean's fifth consecutive #1 debut on the R&B/Hip-Hop Album Chart and garnered a nod at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards in the category of Best Rap Performance for "Deep Reverence" [feat. Nipsey Hussle].
Still, "Precision" just paves the way for more to come.
Multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Big Sean consistently asserts himself as an elite rapper and a vital voice for the culture, at large, since he emerged in 2011, with his platinum debut album Finally Famous on Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam imprint. The album spun off consecutive top-charted pop/R&B/rap crossover smashes with "My Last" featuring Chris Brown (platinum), "Marvin & Chardonnay" featuring Kanye West and Roscoe Dash (platinum), and "Dance (A$$)" featuring Nicki Minaj (4x-platinum). Sean was a major collaborator on Kanye's groundbreaking Cruel Summer album in 2012, and shared multi-platinum success with Kanye on the Grammy-nominated "Mercy" (also featuring Pusha T and 2 Chainz), and "Clique" (with Jay-Z). Sean's Hall Of Fame album followed in 2013, including "Guap" (platinum) and "Beware" featuring Lil Wayne and Jhené Aiko (3x-platinum). Dark Sky Paradise (2015) was Sean's first platinum album to debut #1 on the charts. It reigned on the charts with the #1 "IDFWU" featuring E-40 (8x-platinum), "Blessings" featuring Drake and Kanye West (4x-platinum), and "One Man Can Change the World" featuring Kanye West and John Legend (platinum). I Decided. (released Feb 2017, platinum) debuted at #1 on the momentum of the two pre-order instant grat tracks that turned into smash singles, "Bounce Back" (6x-platinum with over 1.7 Billion streams globally), and "Moves" (2x-platinum). In 2020, he logged his third consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and fifth straight #1 entry on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart with the critically acclaimed Detroit 2.
Beyond selling out worldwide tours, the Detroit native was appointed Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons. Sean has also made a successful foray into film/TV - starring in the animated film Dog Gone Trouble, which hit #1 on Netflix, as well as appearing in Lena Waithe's comedy series Twenties on BET. Attracting an audience of nearly 50 million across channels, Sean leverages his platform to give back. He runs his own 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the Sean Anderson Foundation, which assists in the education, health, safety and well-being of school aged youth in underserved communities across the country.