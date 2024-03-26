The HU To Join Iron Maiden On North American Tour (10/4 - 11/17); Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Exclusive LP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Mongolian rock sensation THE HU are honored to announce they will join heavy metal icons IRON MAIDEN as direct support on the band's upcoming North American leg of their "The Future
Past World Tour 2024" this fall. The tour will start on Friday, October 4 in San Diego, CA and stretch across both coasts before ending Sunday, November 17 in San Antonio, TX. Tickets are on sale now HERE. See full dates listed below.
THE HU have today (March 25) shared a live video for the track "Triangle
" from their 2022 sophomore album RUMBLE OF THUNDER (via Better Noise Music) featuring performance footage take from their co-headlining U.S. tour with labelmates Asking Alexandria
last summer. Watch it on YouTube HERE or streaming below.
"Iron Maiden are the masters of rock music and one of our biggest inspirations," shares lead Morin Khuur and throat singer ENKUSH. "The way that they create and perform their music is majestic. I still remember the first time I heard their 'Trooper' song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home. We can't wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!"
"THE FUTURE PAST WORLD TOUR 2024" DATES - IRON MAIDEN with Special Guests THE HU:
10/4 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/5 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
10/8 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
10/9 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
10/14 Portland, OR - MODA Center
10/16 Tacoma, WA -Tacoma Dome
10/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
10/19 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
10/22 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy
Center
10/24 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
10/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
10/27 Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre
10/30 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
11/1 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
11/2 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
11/6 Worcester, MA - DCU Center
11/8 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
11/9 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
11/12 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
11/13 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
11/16 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
11/17 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
In coordination with Record Store Day, THE HU have announced a limited-edition vinyl, LIVE AT GLASTONBURY, including exclusive live recordings from their performance at Glastonbury Festival in the UK in 2023. The LIVE AT GLASTONBURY LP was pressed on 140-gram "Dusk" vinyl and will include a sleeve jacket with an 11×17 poster insert. It will be available exclusively on Record Store Day (Saturday, April 20) at all participating record stores.
To date, THE HU have amassed over 763 million combined streams across digital platforms and video views, two Top 5 Mainstream Rock charting radio singles and a RIAA Gold Certification for 2019's groundbreaking viral single, "Wolf Totem". The band—who blend traditional Mongolian instruments and throat singing with contemporary sounds into a unique sonic profile that they call "Hunnu Rock"—have sold-out worldwide headlining tours and appeared at the world's biggest music festivals (Download, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury). THE HU have released collaborations with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, William
DuVall of Alice In Chains, Serj Tankian, LP and DL of Bad Wolves
and their music has been featured on Metallica's Blacklist album as well as being featured in EA Games' Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its official soundtrack.
THE HU have also achieved recognition from top government agencies including being named UNESCO 2023 "Artist of Peace" designees and receiving the highest state award in their home country Mongolia, the Order of Genghis Khan from the President of Mongolia, Kh. Battulga in 2020 for their achievements.