The HU To Join Iron Maiden On North American Tour (10/4 - 11/17); Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Exclusive LP

"Iron Maiden are the masters of rock music and one of our biggest inspirations," shares lead Morin Khuur and throat singer ENKUSH. "The way that they create and perform their music is majestic. I still remember the first time I heard their 'Trooper' song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home. We can't wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!"



"THE FUTURE PAST WORLD TOUR 2024" DATES - IRON MAIDEN with Special Guests THE HU:

10/4 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/5 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

10/8 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

10/9 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

10/14 Portland, OR - MODA Center

10/16 Tacoma, WA -Tacoma Dome

10/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

10/19 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

10/22 St. Paul, MN - Xcel

10/24 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

10/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

10/27 Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

10/30 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

11/1 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

11/2 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

11/6 Worcester, MA - DCU Center

11/8 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

11/9 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

11/12 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

11/13 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11/16 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

11/17 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center



In coordination with Record Store Day, THE HU have announced a limited-edition vinyl, LIVE AT GLASTONBURY, including exclusive live recordings from their performance at Glastonbury Festival in the UK in 2023. The LIVE AT GLASTONBURY LP was pressed on 140-gram "Dusk" vinyl and will include a sleeve jacket with an 11×17 poster insert. It will be available exclusively on Record Store Day (Saturday, April 20) at all participating record stores.



To date, THE HU have amassed over 763 million combined streams across digital platforms and video views, two Top 5 Mainstream Rock charting radio singles and a RIAA Gold Certification for 2019's groundbreaking viral single, "Wolf Totem". The band—who blend traditional Mongolian instruments and throat singing with contemporary sounds into a unique sonic profile that they call "Hunnu Rock"—have sold-out worldwide headlining tours and appeared at the world's biggest music festivals (Download, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury). THE HU have released collaborations with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm,



