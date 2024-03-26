Flo Rida R.O.O.T.S. Album Celebrates 15 Years With Platinum





13. Rewind (featuring Wyclef Jean) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miami-based rapper Flo Rida is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his sophomore album, R.O.O.T.S. The record, which stands for 'Route Of Overcoming The Struggle,' was initially released on March 24, 2009, and features some of the rapper's most iconic hits and features.To celebrate the 15th anniversary, R.O.O.T.S. has been newly certified platinum by the RIAA, along with " Right Round " certified 8x platinum.R.O.O.T.S. saw Flo Rida's growth as an artist and his willingness to tackle more personal and introspective themes following the immense success of his debut, Mail on Sunday. The album was an immediate hit following the release of several Billboard chart-topping singles featuring heavy-hitter collaborations.The lead single "Right Round," featuring singer-songwriter Kesha, became a global phenomenon and interpolated from the iconic chorus of Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)." It was a commercial success, debuting at No. 58 on the BillboardHot 100 and eventually peaking at No. 1 for six consecutive weeks. " Right Round " broke the record for most digital downloads sold in a single week in the U.S. and has since surpassed 1 billion streams across platforms.Tracks " Sugar " featuring Wynter Gordon, " Be On You " featuring Ne-Yo, and "Jump" featuring Nelly Furtado dominated the charts and propelled R.O.O.T.S. to No. 8 on the Billboard 200. The album went on to secure a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album the following year.R.O.O.T.S - Tracklisting1. Finally Here2. Jump (featuring Nelly Furtado)3. Gotta Get It (Dancer)4. Shone (featuring Pleasure P)5. Right Round (featuring Kesha)6. R.O.O.T.S.7. Be On You (featuring Ne-Yo)8. Mind on My Money9. Available (featuring Akon)10. Touch Me (featuring Kesha)11. Never12. Sugar (featuring Wynter Gordon)13. Rewind (featuring Wyclef Jean)



