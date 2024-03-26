Adam Wainwright Shares New Single"A Song Will Bring You Back"



*denotes show with Zac Brown Band New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adam Wainwright shares a new single, "A Song Will Bring You Back."Wainwright tips his hat to the anthems of his youth, shouting out hits like "Dixieland Delight," "Neon Moon" and "Check Yes Or No." Regardless of how long it's been, a good hook and a chorus have the ability to transport you right back to the moment you first heard it.Written by Wainwright, Gary Baker (Lonestar, Alabama) and Greg Barnhill (Tim McGraw, Amy Grant), the track is the final tease on Wainwright's long-anticipated new project. Stay tuned for an official announcement coming from Wainwright very soon.A lifelong Opry listener, Wainwright recently fulfilled his dream of performing inside the famed Circle, making his Grand Ole Opry Debut on March 9th. This is one of a selection of performances Wainwright has slated for this year. A complete list available below.Wainwright - a veteran pitcher and St. Louis Cardinals legend you may know as Waino - retired from baseball in 2023. A three-time All-Star, Wainwright earned a reputation for his clutch performances, particularly in postseason play, where he played a pivotal role in the Cardinal 2006 and 2011 World Series victories. Beyond his on-field success, Wainwright is recognized for his leadership and philanthropy and is signed with FOX Sports and MLB Network as a color commentator for MLB broadcasts.UPCOMING SHOWS:April 6 - Chaifetz Arena - St. Louis, MO*April 8 - Rock N' Roll Drive-In - Cape Girardeau, MOJune 2 - Confluence Music Festival 2024 @ World Wide Technology Raceway Illinois 300 - Madison, WI*denotes show with Zac Brown Band



