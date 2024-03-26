Lenny Kravitz Is Back With High Energy New Single 'Human'



The release paves the way for his forthcoming album Blue Electric Light, out May 24, 2024 via Roxie Records/BMG.

Timeless. Explosive. Romantic. Inspiring. How else to characterize Blue Electric Light, Lenny Kravitz's 12th studio album? Kravitz wrote and recorded the project in his studio in the Bahamas, and his mastery of deep-soul rock 'n' roll is once again established here. As a relentless creative force - musician, writer, producer, actor, author, designer - he continues to be a global dynamic presence throughout music, art and culture.



Blue Electric Light is an impassioned suite of songs, that broadens this distinction and is the latest contribution of a man whose music - not to mention his singular style - continues to inspire millions the world over.



On the album, Kravitz's talents as a writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist resonate as he wrote and played most of the instruments himself, with longtime guitarist

This luminous world of Blue Electric Light will continue to unfold as Kravitz uncovers more from the album in the near future. Stay tuned for more from Lenny Kravitz.



Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time,







In addition to his eleven albums, which have sold 40 million worldwide, his creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. touts an impressive portfolio of noteworthy ventures, including hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences, and high-end legendary brands like Rolex, Leica and Dom Perignon. In 2022, he launched his own ultra-premium spirits brand, Nocheluna Sotol - a distillate from Chihuahua, Mexico derived from the sotol plant. Kravitz is the author of Flash, a book which showcases unique rock photography.



His recent memoir, Let Love Rule, also landed him on The New York Times' Best Sellers List. Kravitz currently serves as the brand ambassador and global face for YSL Beauty's Y cologne and is the global ambassador for luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre. This multidimensional artist has also segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box-office hits, The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as in the critically acclaimed films Precious and The Butler.




