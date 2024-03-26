Kacey Fifield Releases New EP 'Nostalgia Haunts Me'





The young singer/songwriter has garnered much deserved recognition for her exceptional talent, which she first shared with the masses on her self-penned 2022 debut album, Between the Lines. The album has amassed nearly five million streams on Spotify and has captivated an audience of nearly two million unique listeners.



Now, Kacey has released her newest project, Nostalgia Haunts Me, which serves as something in between a diary entry and a goodbye letter to her high school experience and all the bittersweet memories that came with it.

"I'm an incredibly nostalgic person, to the point where I become addicted to scrolling through old photos, messages, and posts, always yearning for this past," shares Kacey. "On this album, I really confront this feeling of being stuck in the past. I use a unique blend of haunting melodies, danceable production, and vulnerable lyrics to progress from the sarcastic and somewhat oxymoronic 'Never Reply,' a song in which I claim to no longer care about someone while making it painfully obvious that I care way more than I should, to the raw and emotional 'Numb Pill,' a track in which I finally accept my emotional self, admitting that I'd rather feel heartbreak than feel nothing at all."



Nostalgia Haunts Me also features the track "Left Behind," which Kacey wrote while in the throes of trying to decide where to attend college.

"It was the end of the year and all of my relationships felt like they were falling apart," she shares. "I was terrified of the future - terrified of living in the past while getting left behind by those around me. The song's darker lyrical theme is juxtaposed with an upbeat instrumental." "



Currently based in New York City as she attends Columbia University, Kacey has proven that her songwriting prowess and powerful live performances transcend genres. Kacey simply cannot - and will not - be put into one box. Last year, Kacey delivered unforgettable performances in both Los Angeles and New York City, commanding venues like The Whisky A Go Go, The Mint, and



Kacey actively engages in philanthropic endeavors, consistently lending her support to meaningful causes. She enthusiastically joined the Students of the Year fundraising campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, aiming to contribute to the search for a cure for cancer. Additionally, she has collaborated with Farm Sanctuary and the New

Heaven Can Wait. She most recently graced the stage of the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood.

Roots Institute, championing sustainability and compassion in the food system.




