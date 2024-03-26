Blake Rose Releases Latest EP 'Suddenly Okay'





05/08 - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues - San Diego, CA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of his upcoming North American headlining tour, burgeoning singer-songwriter, producer and musician, Blake Rose releases his brand-new and exceptional EP, Suddenly Okay, out now via AWAL Recordings.Written and co-produced entirely by Blake Rose, the four-track collection is the first of three installments to be unveiled this year. Offering listeners a tantalizing and refreshing glimpse of what's to come from one of Australia's most exciting musical exports in 2024.Alongside the EP release, Blake has shared the official music video for focus track, "Never Let Go," directed by John Chew for AWAL.Speaking about his new EP, Blake Rose reveals, "'Suddenly Okay' is the first of 3 projects I'll be releasing this year, narrating my experiences with love. This EP is about manifesting a future where you are healed from the pains of heartbreak. Last year was a very challenging year for me mentally, so I wanted this EP to be a beacon of transformation into a new chapter."On the title track, he explains, "Suddenly Okay talks through the depressive state that often follows a breakup. It's very easy to slip into a dark hole and wallow in it forever but, no matter how many people try to help, sometimes the only thing that can pull you out of that hole is if you saw that person again.Next month, Blake Rose will embark on The Suddenly Okay Tour, kicking off on April 5 in San Francisco. His biggest headline tour to date, Blake will make stops in Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, D.C, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Phoenix,Los Angeles and more, before concluding on May 8 in San Diego. Joining Blake on the road will be American singer-songwriter, Max McNown. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.blakerosemusic.com.Following a whirlwind 2023, which included the release of his sophomore EP You'll Get It When You're Older (LISTEN), which NPR appropriately labeled "a musical portrayal of growing up and gaining wisdom, curiosity and regret", with UPROXX proclaiming "If you haven't been introduced to Perth export BlakeRose yet, get familiar." He also made his US Television debut, performing "Dizzy" from the EP on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden (WATCH) and joined Lauren Spencer Smith on her SOLD OUT North American and Australian tour.You'll Get It When You're Older, served as the follow up to Blake's debut EP, A World Gone By released in 2021. Blake's catalog continues to grow with each subsequent release, showcasing his adept lyricism and keen ear for a catchy hook and earworm melodies, evidenced by his impressive listener base, amassing more than 350 million streams across all releases.Hailed by V Man as "an artist to watch," Blake Rose's sound is anchored in luminous and lush conjurations, offset by sparse beat-craft, off-kilter plugins, in-the-box wizardry, and soulful intonation. In just over a year, Blake Rose went from busking in the streets of Perth to becoming one of the most exciting new artists to emerge in recent years. He first catapulted into the spotlight with self-penned, self-produced gems such as his debut "Hotel Room," and follow-up track, "Lost," further igniting a buzz. Stay tuned for more new music, coming soon.2024 NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR:04/05 - Brick & Mortar - San Francisco, CA04/08 - Barboza - Seattle, WA04/10 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT04/12 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO04/15 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN04/16 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL04/18 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON04/20 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC04/22 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA04/24 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY04/28 - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT04/29 - The End - Nashville, TN05/01 - Ruin's - Dallas, TX05/02 - Antone's - Austin, TX05/05 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ05/06 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA05/08 - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues - San Diego, CA



