Zac Brown Band Releases New Summer Anthem 'Tie Up'

"There's a little spot on Lake Lanier called 'Cocktail Cove' that we actually mention in the song. Growing up fishing and being on that lake was a big part of my childhood," Brown explains. "We wanted to give our fans the ultimate summer jam and are looking forward to playing it on the road."



Kicking off next month in St. Louis,



Catch

4/6 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

4/20 - Tampa, FL - Raymond

4/27 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of

5/4 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium *

5/11 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium *

5/18 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

5/25 - Landover, MD - FedExField *

5/26 - Norfolk, VA - Patriotic Festival 2024 at Scope Arena

6/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium *

6/2 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

6/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field *

6/15 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field *

6/22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field *

7/6 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium *

7/7 - Charlottetown,

7/13 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field *

7/20 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

7/21 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair

7/27 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High Stadium *

8/3 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

8/10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field *

8/17 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *

8/23 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

8/24 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

8/25 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

10/27 - Cape Town, South Africa - Cape Town Country Festival

* with



Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart.

To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30.5 million singles, 9.3 million albums, amassed over 11.2 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats.



