Tour Dates

Zac Brown Band Releases New Summer Anthem 'Tie Up'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band is excited to share their new single "Tie Up." A carefree anthem that encourages listeners to kick back and relax with friends, "Tie Up" is available everywhere today. The track was inspired by Brown's own favorite place to tie up, on scenic Lake Lanier in North Georgia.
"There's a little spot on Lake Lanier called 'Cocktail Cove' that we actually mention in the song. Growing up fishing and being on that lake was a big part of my childhood," Brown explains. "We wanted to give our fans the ultimate summer jam and are looking forward to playing it on the road."

Kicking off next month in St. Louis, Zac Brown Band will hit the road with their "exploratory and genre-bending" (Billboard) live show. With over 20 dates announced, fans can catch them with Kenny Chesney on the SUN GOES DOWN Tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://zacbrownband.com/.

Catch Zac Brown Band Live:
4/6 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
4/20 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium *
4/27 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium *
5/4 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium *
5/11 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium *
5/18 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
5/25 - Landover, MD - FedExField *
5/26 - Norfolk, VA - Patriotic Festival 2024 at Scope Arena
6/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium *
6/2 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
6/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field *
6/15 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field *
6/22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field *
7/6 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium *
7/7 - Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island - Cavendish Beach Music Festival
7/13 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field *
7/20 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *
7/21 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair
7/27 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High Stadium *
8/3 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *
8/10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field *
8/17 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *
8/23 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *
8/24 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *
8/25 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *
10/27 - Cape Town, South Africa - Cape Town Country Festival
* with Kenny Chesney on the SUN GOES DOWN 2024 Tour

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man,  Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac  Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart.
To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30.5 million singles, 9.3 million albums, amassed over 11.2 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats.

Zac  Brown Band has headlined 9 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Symbolic of their massive success at the ballpark, in July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. Since their debut, Zac  Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.






