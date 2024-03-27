Teddy Swims Signs Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music





Swims is currently gearing up to go on a sold out global tour including legs in North America, Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. He continues to grow his profile this year and will be performing at esteemed festivals including Osheaga New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has signed a global publishing deal with masterful singer and songwriter, Teddy Swims. With his RIAA platinum-certified smash hit " Lose Control " charting on the Billboard Hot 100 for 30+ weeks and counting - and currently sitting at No.1 - Swims has established himself as a music icon in the making. He released his debut studio album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) via WCM's sister label, Warner Records, last September, which peaked in the top 25 on the Billboard 200.On signing with WCM, Teddy Swims shared: "Thrilled to be teaming up with Warner Chappell as my publisher. Songwriting has always been the core of who I am as an artist and it will continue to be. It's my therapy and having a team behind me that gets that means the world to me. So excited to keep it in house with Warner Music Group and in the family with the best company on the planet! Let's take over the world gang."WCM SVP, A&R, Katy Wolaver and VP, A&R, David Goldsen, said: "Teddy has stayed true to himself every step of the way since we first met in 2020, and now he's one of the most important new artists in music. His timeless voice, incredible knack for songs, and unrelenting work ethic make him such an exciting songwriter for us, and we're so happy he's chosen Warner Chappell as his publishing home."WCM President, North America, Ryan Press, added: "We're super proud to be working with Teddy as he takes on this next chapter. He's in a league of his own with one of the most unique voices we've heard in a while, and his music both moves and inspires people of all backgrounds. Here's to many more No. 1's!"Teddy Swims (born Jaten Dimsdale) has released music and toured the world since making his debut in 2019. With a unique sound that blends R&B, soul, country, and pop, he got his start performing with a variety of Atlanta-based bands. He went on to gain a following through his cover performances on YouTube after posting a rendition of Michael Jackson's "Rock With You." He signed a record deal with Warner Records in 2019 and began to release his own original music, including a series of EPs from 2021 - 2022. His third EP, Tough Love, marked his first entrance on the Billboard 200 as an artist and included his hit songs "Love for a Minute" and "911."The 31-year-old Georgia native rose to mainstream fame in 2023 as his breakout single " Lose Control " - from I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) - topped the charts and hit number one in the U.S. and the top 10 in multiple countries around the world. Other standout singles from the album - which tells the story of Swims' own journey of self-discovery - include "Some Things I'll Never Know" and "The Door." He has also collaborated with many artists, including Thomas Rhett, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, X Ambassadors, and Tiësto. Last year, he sold over 150,000 headline tickets on his I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour around the world.Swims is currently gearing up to go on a sold out global tour including legs in North America, Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. He continues to grow his profile this year and will be performing at esteemed festivals including Osheaga Music Festival (Montreal, Canada), Lollapalooza (Chicago), and Fuji Rock Festival (Niigata, Japan). Swims is currently working on the highly anticipated second part and continuation of his debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy.



