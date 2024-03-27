Bruce Springsteen To Be Awarded Fellowship Of The Ivors Academy





The Ivors Academy is the UK's independent professional association for music creators. We represent and champion a diverse, talented community of songwriters and composers. We are a self-funded not-for-profit organisation, relying on the continued support of our members and partners to carry on our work. The Academy is known internationally for The Ivors and The Ivors Classical Awards. An Ivor Novello Award is the pinnacle in the career of many songwriters and composers. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Ivors Academy has today revealed Bruce Springsteen as the latest songwriter to become an Academy Fellow, the highest honour the organisation bestows. With this, the iconic US musician will become the first-ever international songwriter that the Academy has inducted into Fellowship in its 80-year history.One of the most influential and important songwriters of all time, Bruce Springsteen's music has soundtracked the lives of millions across the globe. Often described as 'the embodiment of rock & roll', Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans fifty years, beginning with 1973's Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ and most recently in 2022 with Only the Strong Survive, his twenty-first studio album.He has sold more than 140 million records worldwide, with his countless accolades including 20 GRAMMYs, an Oscar and a Tony Award, induction into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian award. Bruce Springsteen said: "I'm proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy. In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last fifty years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative."Bruce's Springsteen's induction into Fellowship of The Ivors Academy recognises his outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting and acknowledges his impact on the UK's cultural landscape. He will become the twenty-seventh Fellow of the Academy, joining a roster of songwriter greats including Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush CBE, Joan Armatrading CBE, and Sting, who received the award in 2023.Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy said "There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship. Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories. The Fellowship marks the esteem in which he is held by all those who share his craft."Recognised as a pinnacle of creative musical achievement since they were first presented in 1956, winning an Ivor Novello holds a special place in music as they are judged by award-winning songwriters and composers from The Ivors Academy, with winners joining a roll call of greats that includes Adele, Stormzy, RAYE, Little Simz, Cathy Dennis, Annie Lennox, Amy Winehouse, Dave and John Lennon.To commemorate Springsteen being named an Academy Fellow, a limited edition vinyl of The Best of Bruce Springsteenin Jersey Devil Red can be purchased from Amazon.This year's nominees will be announced on Tuesday 23rd April and the winners will be revealed at The Ivors with Amazon Music at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 23rd May 2024.The Ivors are one of the most loved and respected moments in music. Presented to songwriters and composers for their creative achievements since 1956, each winner receives a hand-crafted Ivor Novello Award and joins a roll call of greats that includes Adele, Stormzy, Cathy Dennis, Sting, Annie Lennox, Amy Winehouse, Dave, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Joan Armatrading.Ivor Novello Awards are judged by acclaimed songwriters and composers from The Ivors Academy. This peer recognition makes the awards so special and respected.The Ivors Academy is the UK's independent professional association for music creators. We represent and champion a diverse, talented community of songwriters and composers. We are a self-funded not-for-profit organisation, relying on the continued support of our members and partners to carry on our work. The Academy is known internationally for The Ivors and The Ivors Classical Awards. An Ivor Novello Award is the pinnacle in the career of many songwriters and composers.



