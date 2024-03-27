Eight More Artists Added To DLXXI: Kerry King, Creeper, Bayside, Soft Play, Bambie Thug, Lowlives, Florence Black & Mallavora





www.twitch.tv/downloadfest New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Liquid Death presents Download Festival, the greatest rock and metal festival of all time, has today announced eight more artists for this year's festival, further bolstering a stellar 2024 line-up. The new additions include Kerry King, Creeper, Bayside, Bambie Thug, Soft Play, Lowlives, Florence Black and Kerrang! Radio competition winners Mallavora. This year's festival will take place on 14-16 June 2024 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets are available now at www.downloadfestival.co.uk.Kerry King is a legendary figure in the world of heavy metal, renowned for his ferocious guitar playing and unmistakable stage presence. As the co-founder and lead guitarist of the iconic band Slayer, King has left an indelible mark on the genre, influencing countless musicians with his aggressive riffs and blistering solos. He now returns to Download in June, to celebrate the release of his first solo album, From Hell I Rise which will be released the month prior.Download favourites Creeper have also been announced for this year's event. The band have been celebrated for their theatrical performances and distinctive blend of punk, emo and goth influences and has garnered a dedicated following through their dynamic live shows and emotionally charged music, which they will be sure to bring to Donington Park once more.The line-up additions continue with New York punk rockers Bayside, self-claimed "ouija-pop" artist Bambie Thug who will undoubtedly be backed by the Download community at this year's Eurovision Song Contest as she represents Ireland, English punk rock duo Soft Play, alt-rock group (featuring former members of The Defiled, Amen, No Devotion, and The Ataris) Lowlives, Welsh three-piece rock band Florence Black and Kerrang! Radio's 'The Deal' competition winner Mallavora who will proudly open the Avalanche Stage on Friday.DLXXI will see Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold headline the festival with the line-up continuing with Limp Bizkit, Royal Blood, The Offspring, Tom Morello, Enter Shikari, Sum 41, Corey Taylor, Machine Head, Pantera, BABYMETAL, Fear Factory, While She Sleeps, Billy Talent, Black Stone Cherry, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Struts, Of Mice & Men, Busted, Wheatus, Electric Callboy, Bowling For Soup, The Used, Mr Bungle, Bad Omens, Dying Fetus, The Black Dahlia Murder, Those Damn Crows, Holding Absence, Silverstein, Charlotte Sands, Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For A King and many more.Book your tickets now: www.downloadfestival.co.ukwww.facebook.com/downloadfesttwitter.com/DownloadFestwww.instagram.com/downloadfest/?hl=enwww.tiktok.com/@downloaduk?lang=enwww.twitch.tv/downloadfest



