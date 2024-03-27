Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/03/2024

"Make You Mine" Is The Newest Magic Trick From The Insanely Talented The Infamous HER

Hot Songs Around The World

Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
582 entries in 20 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
184 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
327 entries in 19 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
340 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
616 entries in 23 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
300 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
314 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
304 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
267 entries in 18 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
295 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
448 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
290 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
642 entries in 28 charts
Snooze
SZA
227 entries in 13 charts
"Make You Mine" Is The Newest Magic Trick From The Insanely Talented The Infamous HER
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Make You Mine" is just the latest magic trick from a band with no shortage of inventiveness, attitude, glamour, and talent. In the past, The Infamous HER has evoked the glories of glam rock and the ruthless hooks of the new wave, the iconoclasm of punk, the roar of metal, and the irresistibility of contemporary pop. Whatever they've done, they've accomplished with style - and they've won themselves a reputation as one of the wildest and bravest bands in the New York City underground. The Infamous HER in concert have been a group that leads with tightness and compositional economy. Everything these musicians do is designed to serve the song. Every note and every beat counts.

But the true focus (and namesake) of The Infamous HER is singer and songwriter Monique Staffile, whose fearlessness, impertinence, passion and good humor gives this band its unforgettable personality. On "Make You Mine," Monique is single-minded, intense, fiery, and self-assured - and just when listeners think they've got her pegged, she flips an entire verse in flawless French. Not for nothing is she calling her latest album Hula Hoop. She's making music that's classic, and sexy, fun, flirty, and hip-swiveling.

Monique is, naturally, the focus of David Dutton's surreal clip for "Make You Mine." But since The Infamous HER believes strongly in the path of excess, Dutton isn't satisfied giving the viewer one image of the singer. Instead, he fills his footage with Moniques - often many at a time, interacting with each other, declaiming to the viewer, illuminating every frame like a struck match lights up the darkness. She and her bandmates are present at a house party that looks like it's loads of fun, even if it's impossible to place the date and time of the gathering. The fashions, the furnishings, and even the faded tone of the footage all suggest the 1980s, but the spinning camera and the pure energy of Monique belongs to no era in particular. It's everywhere and every-when at once: wherever rock true believers are, that's where fans will find The Infamous HER.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0096221 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0063560009002686 secs