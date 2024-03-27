All-New Documentary Film "The Beach Boys" To Stream On Disney+ Beginning May 24, 2024



Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.



For more than six decades, The Beach Boys' music has been an indelible part of American history. Their brilliant harmonies conveyed simple truths through sophisticated, pioneering musical arrangements. The



Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and recipients of The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award®, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Disney+ announced that "The Beach Boys," an all-new documentary, will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning May 24, 2024."The Beach Boys" is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, plus other luminaries in the music business, including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was. Viewers will also hear from the group's Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, plus view a new interview with Blondie Chaplin and hear audio from Ricky Fataar. A Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures Production, "The Beach Boys" is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and written by Mark Monroe. The film is produced by Frank Marshall, Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Aly Parker, with Nigel Sinclair, Mark Monroe, Tony Rosenthal, Cassidy Hartmann, Glen Zipper, Thom Zimny, Beth Collins, Jimmy Edwards, Susan Genco, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, Bruce Resnikoff, and Ben J. Murphy serving as executive producers.The official soundtrack for "The Beach Boys," featuring songs from the film, will be available to stream and download on May 24 via Capitol/UMe/Universal Music, and the group's iconic 1964 album "Shut Down, Vol. 2" is being released on limited edition blue and white marble vinyl on March 29 (stream or purchase these albums at https://stream.lnk.to/TheBeachBoysPR). Additionally, the group's only official book, "The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys," will be released on April 2, via Genesis Publications (for more information and to pre-order: https://geni.us/beachboysbook).Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu content, including next day TV and Hulu Original titles, on Disney+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.X: @DisneyPlusInstagram: @DisneyPlusFacebook: @DisneyPlusTikTok: @DisneyPlusHashtag: #DisneyPlusFor more than six decades, The Beach Boys' music has been an indelible part of American history. Their brilliant harmonies conveyed simple truths through sophisticated, pioneering musical arrangements. The Beach Boys transcended their music and have come to represent Californian culture. They provided fans around the world with a passport to experience love, youthful exuberance, and surf culture. Founded in Hawthorne, California in 1961, The Beach Boys were originally comprised of the three teenaged Wilson brothers: Brian, Carl, and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love, and school friend Al Jardine. In 1962, neighbor David Marks joined the group when Jardine left the group to go to college. The Beach Boys signed with Capitol Records in July 1962 and released their first album, "Surfin' Safari," that same year. Jardine returned to the group in summer 1963 and Marks departed. In 1965, Bruce Johnston joined the band when Brian Wilson retired from touring to focus on writing and producing for the group.The Beach Boys are one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. Between the 1960s and today, the group had over 80 songs chart worldwide, 36 of them in the US Top 40 (the most by a US rock band), and four topping the Billboard Hot 100. Their influence on other artists spans musical genres and movements. Countless artists have cited "Pet Sounds" as their inspiration for creating their own musical masterpieces. Rolling Stone ranked "Pet Sounds" No. 2 on its list of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time," and The Beach Boys No. 12 on its list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time."Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and recipients of The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award®, The Beach Boys are a beloved American institution that remains iconic around the world.



