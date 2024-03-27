Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 27/03/2024

George Benson Iconic Jazz Guitarist Returns To Warner Music Group

Hot Songs Around The World

Water
Tyla
306 entries in 20 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
313 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
285 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
442 entries in 24 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
293 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
266 entries in 18 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
316 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
159 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
283 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
621 entries in 28 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
291 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
615 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
572 entries in 20 charts
Snooze
SZA
223 entries in 13 charts
George Benson Iconic Jazz Guitarist Returns To Warner Music Group
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Music Group proudly announces the return of legendary jazz guitarist-vocalist George Benson to Rhino's prestigious roster. In a career spanning more than six decades, Benson is a giant in the worlds of both jazz and contemporary music.

Renowned for his smooth vocals and unparalleled guitar skills, Benson has captivated audiences worldwide with his unmistakable sound. His groundbreaking 1976 Warner Records debut, Breezin', topped the pop, R&B, and jazz charts and earned three Grammy Awards. The record, featuring the Top 10 hit "This Masquerade," has been certified triple Platinum and remains one of the best-selling jazz albums of all time.

Between 1979 and 1993, Benson made 12 studio albums with Warner Records., including the platinum releases In Flight (1977), the Quincy Jones-produced soul-pop gem Give Me the Night (1980), and the live album, Weekend in L.A. (1978). The 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist has sold millions of albums while earning widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. In 2009, the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) recognized Benson as a Jazz Master, the nation's highest honor for jazz artists.

Available today on the official Rhino YouTube channel, enjoy archival footage of the music icon performing his hit "Lady Blue" live. Captured in the late 1970's while Benson was on the road, this will be the first time this rare performance is available digitally.

Benson's return to Warner Music Group marks an exciting new chapter in his storied career with new music due out later this year.

Benson says, "When I joined WB records the first time, it caused an explosion in my career as a musician and quest to become a singer. The exposure from that union has given me a life that I never imagined. Nothing but good has come from this partnership and today the inspiration continues on."

"I am thrilled to welcome back the legendary George Benson to the Warner Music family. With his unparalleled guitar skills and soulful voice, Mr. Benson continues to mesmerize audiences across generations. We are privileged to be a part of his journey again and honored to work with such a gifted artist with an extraordinary musical legacy." - Kevin Gore, President, Warner Music Global Catalog and Arts Music

Benson is a consummate performer and an adventurous instrumentalist who remains a must-see artist. He regularly packs, and often sold out, such hallowed venues as Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, and The Hollywood Bowl, where he will perform on August 18.

George Benson - Warner Records Discography:
Breezin' (1976) - 3x Platinum
In Flight (1977) - Platinum
Weekend in L.A. (1978) - Platinum
Livin' Inside Your Love (1979) - Gold
Give Me the Night (1980) - Platinum
In Your Eyes (1983) - Gold
20/20 (1985) - Gold
While the City Sleeps... (1986)
Collaboration (1987) with Earl Klugh - Gold
Twice the Love (1988)
Tenderly (1989)
Big Boss Band (1990) with the Count Basie Orchestra
Love Remembers (1993)






