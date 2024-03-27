|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
George Benson Iconic Jazz Guitarist Returns To Warner Music Group
Hot Songs Around The World
Water
Tyla
306 entries in 20 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
313 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
285 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
442 entries in 24 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
293 entries in 22 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
266 entries in 18 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
316 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
159 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
283 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
621 entries in 28 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
291 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
615 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
572 entries in 20 charts
Snooze
SZA
223 entries in 13 charts
Most read news of the week
Sierra Ferrell Reckons With The American Dream On New Single, Music Video Premiered In Times Square Via CMT
Beyonce To Be Honored With The iHeartRadio Innovator Award At The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Airing April 1, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo Is Set To Unveil An Expanded Version Of Her 'Guts' Album This Friday, Featuring The New Single 'Oobsessed'
Vancouver's Chief State Release "Metaphors" - The Second Single Off Upcoming 5-Song Acoustic EP Out On April 5, 2024
Ringdown, Caroline Shaw And Danni Lee's Portland-Based Cinematic Pop Duo, Shares New Single "Two-Step"