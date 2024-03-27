George Benson Iconic Jazz Guitarist Returns To Warner Music Group





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Music Group proudly announces the return of legendary jazz guitarist-vocalist George Benson to Rhino's prestigious roster. In a career spanning more than six decades, Benson is a giant in the worlds of both jazz and contemporary music.Renowned for his smooth vocals and unparalleled guitar skills, Benson has captivated audiences worldwide with his unmistakable sound. His groundbreaking 1976 Warner Records debut, Breezin', topped the pop, R&B, and jazz charts and earned three Grammy Awards. The record, featuring the Top 10 hit "This Masquerade," has been certified triple Platinum and remains one of the best-selling jazz albums of all time.Between 1979 and 1993, Benson made 12 studio albums with Warner Records., including the platinum releases In Flight (1977), the Quincy Jones-produced soul-pop gem Give Me the Night (1980), and the live album, Weekend in L.A. (1978). The 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist has sold millions of albums while earning widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. In 2009, the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) recognized Benson as a Jazz Master, the nation's highest honor for jazz artists.Available today on the official Rhino YouTube channel, enjoy archival footage of the music icon performing his hit "Lady Blue" live. Captured in the late 1970's while Benson was on the road, this will be the first time this rare performance is available digitally.Benson's return to Warner Music Group marks an exciting new chapter in his storied career with new music due out later this year.Benson says, "When I joined WB records the first time, it caused an explosion in my career as a musician and quest to become a singer. The exposure from that union has given me a life that I never imagined. Nothing but good has come from this partnership and today the inspiration continues on.""I am thrilled to welcome back the legendary George Benson to the Warner Music family. With his unparalleled guitar skills and soulful voice, Mr. Benson continues to mesmerize audiences across generations. We are privileged to be a part of his journey again and honored to work with such a gifted artist with an extraordinary musical legacy." - Kevin Gore, President, Warner Music Global Catalog and Arts MusicBenson is a consummate performer and an adventurous instrumentalist who remains a must-see artist. He regularly packs, and often sold out, such hallowed venues as Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, and The Hollywood Bowl, where he will perform on August 18.George Benson - Warner Records Discography:Breezin' (1976) - 3x PlatinumIn Flight (1977) - PlatinumWeekend in L.A. (1978) - PlatinumLivin' Inside Your Love (1979) - GoldGive Me the Night (1980) - PlatinumIn Your Eyes (1983) - Gold20/20 (1985) - GoldWhile the City Sleeps... (1986)Collaboration (1987) with Earl Klugh - Gold Twice the Love (1988)Tenderly (1989)Big Boss Band (1990) with the Count Basie OrchestraLove Remembers (1993)



