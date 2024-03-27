Odesza Unveils June 13th Show At The Greek Theatre At Uc Berkeley





May 4: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk Nightclub New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The ODESZA announces an intimate performance at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on June 13th as a must-see stop on their highly anticipated The Last Goodbye Finale tour. The show will feature special guests Blu DeTiger and Golden Features.Early access to tickets and VIP packages starts on Thursday, March 28 at 10am local time with ODESZA's Artist Presale. General on sale begins on Friday, March 29 at 10am local time. For more details and to sign-up for early access to tickets visit ODESZA.com.As excitement mounts for their highly anticipated tour, spanning iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York, BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Folsom Field in Colorado, and culminating with an epic three-night close at The Gorge in their home state of Washington, the new and final addition of The Greek Theatre will help to bring the band's beloved current musical era to a close. The Last Goodbye Finale tour celebrates several accomplishments in the band's recent history, including the release of their critically acclaimed album 'The Last Goodbye' in 2022, a GRAMMY nomination for Best Electronic Album, a win for Best Electronic Record at A2IM's 2023 Libera Awards and the premiere of their first concert film, The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience, in theaters across the world.In addition, ODESZA is also top-billed at the this year's Hangout Music Festival & Riverbeat Music Festival, echoing past headlining festival sets from 2023 at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Gov Ball, Electric Forest, Austin City Limits & Life Is Beautiful.The Last Goodbye Finale tour will embody everything that has made ODESZA one of live music's modern marvels, blending together cinematic visuals, pyrotechnics and lighting effects, lush live instrumentation (including ODESZA's beloved drumline), surprise guests and performers, and a devoted community of fans, which all bring to life a truly innovative and immersive experience. ODESZA has partnered with nonprofits PLUS1 and REVERB to support them and other diverse organizations working for climate sustainability, equity, access, and dignity for all. ODESZA and REVERB are continuing their partnership at shows to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, fans will have the ability to join the effort by visiting ODESZA's Action Village at every show.ODESZA's The Last Goodbye Finale 2024 Tour Dates:June 7: Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium #@+June 8: Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium %@+June 13 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek ~+June 20: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden %~+June 21: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden %@+ SOLD OUTJune 22: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden #@+ SOLD OUTJune 29: Boulder, CO - Folsom Field %*+ SOLD OUTJuly 4: George, WA - The Gorge ^@+July 5: George, WA - The Gorge %@+ SOLD OUTJuly 6: George, WA - The Gorge #@+ SOLD OUTsupport key:% Bob Moses# Ben Böhmer (Live)^ Tinlicker (LIVE)* Big Boi@ DRAMA+ Golden Features~ Blu DeTigerODESZA's 2024 FESTIVAL DATESMay 3-5: Memphis, TN - Riverbeat Music FestivalMay 18: Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music FestivalODESZA's 2024 DJ SET DATESMay 4: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk Nightclub



