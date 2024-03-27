Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
27/03/2024

Camila Cabello's New Album Will Be Called 'CXOXO' - 'I Luv It' Single Out Soon
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Camila Cabello gett ready to launch her new album era!
The GRAMMY-nominee has sent postcards to her fans, writing "CXOXO" on the album, which is also written under her name. The writing has led to speculation from fans that the caption reveals the highly-anticipated album's title.

The new album features lead single, "I Luv It," which is set to be released soon. Cabello has frequently teased the song on social media. While the release date is under wraps, the "Havana" singer says it's coming "sooner than you think."
Leading up to the new single, Cabello has cleared her Instagram account. The technique has been used frequently by artists like Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa as they gear up to release new music.

Cabello starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. In 2022, she released her third studio album "Familia." The record was Cabello's followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".






