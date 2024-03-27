Jalen Harris To Release New Single 'Toxic Love'



"You know how we can hold onto and become bound by the things and people that we shouldn't be around anymore? And the secrecy of it all? That's Toxic Love to me," says Harris.

"This song is my way of showing my vulnerable side, but relating to something that is common and that we all experience."



Outside of his career as a theatrical performer, Jalen Harris is an accomplished singer, actor, and model. He was initially discovered on season 10 of Fox's American Idol and has since been cast for various television programs, theatrical tours and films such as Fist Fight (Warner Bros) and most recently his role in season 1 of Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country (HBO).



He is a former Simba actor for the Tony Award-winning and critically acclaimed Disney's The Lion King North American Broadway Tour and is recently wrapped starring as Eddie Kendricks of The



Jalen is currently performing throughout NYC, with dates that include a Breaking Sound showcase on April 9th that will include a series of his own never-before-heard music as well as stripped back renditions of his ManneKin EP. While in New York, he will continue to work on new music with Jai Widdowson-Jones (Jay Z, Tyler the Creator) so far creating a sound that is a cross between New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Actor and singer Jalen Harris today announced the April 4th release of his smooth & heartfelt new single "Toxic Love." Produced by Matt Wilder (Warner, Sony) & Brian Maher (Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert), "Toxic Love" is the first single since Jalen's recently released debut EP ManneKin was released."You know how we can hold onto and become bound by the things and people that we shouldn't be around anymore? And the secrecy of it all? That's Toxic Love to me," says Harris."This song is my way of showing my vulnerable side, but relating to something that is common and that we all experience."Outside of his career as a theatrical performer, Jalen Harris is an accomplished singer, actor, and model. He was initially discovered on season 10 of Fox's American Idol and has since been cast for various television programs, theatrical tours and films such as Fist Fight (Warner Bros) and most recently his role in season 1 of Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country (HBO).He is a former Simba actor for the Tony Award-winning and critically acclaimed Disney's The Lion King North American Broadway Tour and is recently wrapped starring as Eddie Kendricks of The Temptations in the renowned play Ain't Too Proud after a record breaking & award winning two plus year US run.Jalen is currently performing throughout NYC, with dates that include a Breaking Sound showcase on April 9th that will include a series of his own never-before-heard music as well as stripped back renditions of his ManneKin EP. While in New York, he will continue to work on new music with Jai Widdowson-Jones (Jay Z, Tyler the Creator) so far creating a sound that is a cross between Justin Timberlake & Lenny Kravitz.



