Cory Singer Releases New Single 'Long Time Coming'

Mastering by Brian Poole (Moontree Mastering) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Cory Singer released his latest single and music video, "Long Time Coming," on March 22, 2024. The single, which combines elements of indie and feel-good music, promises to uplift audiences with its inspiring lyrics and catchy melody.Known for his captivating performances and exceptional songwriting skills, the promising talent penned " Long Time Coming " as a testament to his perseverance and triumph. Reflecting on the songwriting process, he shared: "Well, I wrote this song back in 2019. I felt very dissatisfied musically at the moment, so I wanted to write an uplifting song. I just picked up my guitar and started finger-picking the chord progression on the guitar. The lyrics literally came to me right away, and the song was finished in a half hour. The idea was a song about finally making it. Ironically, I am so passionate about this song; it was recorded from my first take in the vocal studio."Drawing inspiration from iconic artists like Frank Sinatra, the track blossoms with elements of gospel and piano, coupled with his vocal prowess, aiming for an epic and soul-stirring sound. "I was very fixated on Frank Sinatra at that time, and the two songs that inspired me were " That's Life " and 'My Way." I knew that this song was gonna be epic. Plus, I wanted to showcase my vocals and show people what I could do. I also want to inspire others to never abandon their dreams." Singer remarked. Long Time Coming " exudes a powerful message of hope and determination that transcends borders, taking listeners on an immersive journey led by an emotive delivery and poignant verses. From the pulsating energy of the chorus to each poetic line, Singer leaves a lasting impression on listeners, ensuring the song's impact lingers long after the final note fades away.For Singer, " Long Time Coming " marks another milestone in his illustrious career. A versatile performer, Singer has graced arenas nationwide and starred in BRAVO TV's singing competition, The Kandi Factory, where he emerged as the grand winner. In addition to his musical endeavors, he has been recognized and celebrated for his advocacy work for individuals on the autism spectrum, using his platform to spread positivity and promote awareness. He truly has become a well-recognized social influencer. He loves that he can use his music and social platform to inspire and help others, he also stated that, "I want to be recognized for my music, songwriting and craft. Not because I am autistic and talented, but because you like my music." - Cory SingerSinger's philanthropic endeavors extend to his roles on the board of directors for the I Am Able Foundation. Esteemed publications such as PEOPLE, Hollywood Life, Rolling Stone, and more have recognized his influence and music. Despite his growing prominence, with over half a million followers across his platforms, Singer remains focused on his passion for music and songwriting. Singer has also been featured on Good Morning America, has performed the National Anthem for several major national sporting events, and has even shared the stage with none other than DJ Khaled at the Best Buddies Gala in Miami, FL. Long Time Coming " is now available on all digital streaming platforms.LONG TIME COMING:Written by Cory SingerProduction by Justin Bandolon & Cory Singer (NYC)Vocal Production by Jerry Ramos & Cory Singer (NYC)Background vocals by Cory Singer, Kaleah Wooten & Phillip Prior (Nashville, TN)BGV production by Liam Hickey (Nashville, TN)Mastering by Brian Poole (Moontree Mastering)



